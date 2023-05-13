Lalu Prasad offers prayer at Patna High Court mazar

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav went to historic Patna High Court Mazar to offer "chadar" on Friday.



Yadav offered prayers at the mazar and "wished for communal harmony, peace in Bihar and in the country".



Since his return to Patna, this was the first time when Yadav came out from Rabri Devi's 10 circular road's residence and went to a public place. He is suffering from kidney and lung ailment for the last few years.



He reached the High Court in an SUV and then walked to the mazar. He was looking healthy and looks like he is recuperating well from the illness.



When residents of adjoining areas heard about Yadav's visit to the mazar located inside the High Court campus, they turned out to see him. Patna police made necessary arrangements to keep the crowd away from him.