Auckland declares state of emergency due to floods, heavy rain

The National Emergency Management Agency's National Coordination Centre has been activated, and the government stands ready to provide any support that is needed, McAnulty said.



Auckland Emergency Management has opened a Civil Defence Centre to assist those that have been displaced or need assistance following Tuesday's severe weather.



The government has estimated the cost of asset damage from the floods and Cyclone Gabrielle in the first two months of this year at between NZ$9 billion and NZ$14.5 billion, with half of that related to infrastructure owned by central or local government such as roads. [IANS/NS]