Jan Suraaj Releases First List of 51 Candidates For Bihar Election Polls

Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly election, the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party, on Thursday, October 9, 2025 announced its first list of 51 candidates, marking the beginning of its electoral campaign as a third front in the state.

At a press conference in Patna, the party's National President, Uday Singh, said that the names of candidates will now be released daily.

He told that among the 51 candidates, seven belong to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), 17 to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and nine to the minority community.

The remaining 18 candidates are from the general and Economically Backward Class (EBC) communities.

Singh also announced that Prashant Kishor will launch the party's election campaign from Raghopur on October 11, but clarified that the Jan Suraaj President is not in the list of 51 released candidates on Thursday.

While releasing the list, R.C.P. Singh said, "We are going to create history in Bihar politics."