Controversy Erupts Over Tejashwi's Remark ‘Waqf Act Will Be Thrown Into Dustbin'

On October 26, in a major election pitch ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav stirred controversy with a bold statement during a public rally.

He declared that if his alliance comes to power, the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be “thrown into the dustbin.” His remarks immediately sparked a sharp reaction from BJP leaders, turning the statement into a controversy.

While addressing rallies in Katihar and Kishanganj districts with a large Muslim population Tejashwi Yadav said, “If the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, we will throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin” and promised if RJD-Congress comes to power there will be change.

In the rally, he also accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of supporting communal politics. He said “Nitish Kumar has always supported such forces, and it is because of him that the RSS and its affiliates are spreading communal hatred in the state as well as in the country. The BJP should be called 'Bharat Jalao Party'.”

The controversy first began on October 25 after RJD MLC Mohammad Qari Sohaib said that if Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar, “all bills will be torn apart, including the Waqf Bill.” Since then, the criticism started.

See Also: Tejashwi's 'Bihar Ka Nayak' Posters Spark Fresh Political Row; BJP Calls Lalu Family 'Villain' of State

After Tejashwi's remark, the BJP strongly criticized Tejashwi. Party leaders said the Waqf Act is a central law and cannot be removed by any state government. They called his comment misleading and said he was trying to confuse voters.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, “RJD people are from the era of jungle raj. They do not know that the law (Waqf Amendment Act) passed by the central parliament has also been approved by the Supreme Court. Such statements are being made to mislead the public. The Waqf Amendment Act has been passed. RJD is completely disappointed and frustrated”.

Later on October 28, Tejashwi Yadav clarified his earlier remark. He explained, “What I meant to say is that we will not implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in Bihar, if our government comes. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already said the same earlier. Of course, the matter is still in the Supreme Court. But, yes, the state has its rights and can stop implementation of any act in its own domain”.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament earlier this year. The NDA government said it was meant to make the management of Waqf properties more transparent and empower women and backward Muslims. However, many Muslim groups have opposed the law, saying it gives too much power to the government and reduces community control over Waqf properties.

By promising to scrap the law, Tejashwi Yadav is trying to connect with Muslim voters and show that his alliance stands with their concerns. His party, along with other members of the Mahagathbandhan, has made minority rights a key part of its election campaign.

[Rh/SG/VS]

Suggested Reading: