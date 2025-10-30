Ahead of Bihar Polls, ADR Report Reveals Shocking Facts About Candidates

As Bihar prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections, a new report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch, released on October 28 2025, has raised serious questions about the background of several candidates. The report points out the growing issue of criminalisation in politics, showing that many candidates facing serious criminal charges have still been given tickets by major political parties.

ADR Analysis of 1,314 candidates

According to the ADR analysis of 1,303 out of 1,314 candidate affidavits, 423 candidates, which is about one in three, have criminal cases registered against them. Out of these, 354 candidates (27%) are accused in serious criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder, and crimes against women. The report further highlights that 33 candidates face murder charges, 86 are accused of attempt to murder, and 42 have cases related to crimes against women, including two candidates charged with rape.

The report also shows significant wealth concentration among contestants. A total of 519 candidates (about 40%) are crorepatis, with an average declared asset value of around ₹3.26 crore. In terms of education, 519 candidates (40%) have studied between Class 5 and Class 12, while 651 candidates (50%) hold graduate or higher degrees.