16 delegates from seven countries witness ECI's 'never before' arrangements for 1st phase of Bihar polls

New Delhi, Nov 6: Under the International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) of the Election Commission of India (ECI), 16 delegates from seven countries witnessed "never before" arrangements for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday.

The participating countries include Indonesia, Colombia, the Philippines, France, Belgium, South Africa, and Thailand.

The inaugural session of the IEVP 2025 was held at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi on Tuesday. The session was attended by all 16 delegates representing the seven countries.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi interacted with the participants, providing insights into India's robust electoral framework.

The delegates were given a demonstration of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and briefed by senior ECI officials on key aspects of election management, including the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of free and fair elections.

As part of the programme, the delegates are undertaking a two-day visit to Bihar, which began on Wednesday, where they are observing EVM dispatch centres and witnessing the polling process firsthand.

The IEVP is one of ECI's flagship initiatives for international cooperation and engagement with Election Management Bodies (EMBs) worldwide. Since 2014, the IEVP has been showcasing the strengths of India's electoral system to the international community and sharing the best practices adopted in the world's largest democracy for polling.