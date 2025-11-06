Mallikarjun Kharge urges Bihar voters to teach lesson to 'opportunistic rulers'

New Delhi, Nov 6: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the people of Bihar to use their vote as a tool for change, calling it a golden opportunity to teach a lesson to “opportunistic rulers” who, he said, have betrayed the state for the past two decades.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Voting for the first phase of the assembly elections has begun in Bihar, the birthplace of democracy. I appeal to every voter in Bihar to exercise their constitutional right in large numbers and give the state a new direction of change after 20 years."

He emphasised the need to build a Bihar where the youth have secure futures and are free from the burdens of unemployment and migration.

"We have to build a Bihar where the future of the youth of the state is secure and they do not have to suffer the pangs of unemployment and migration," he said.

Highlighting his vision of inclusive development, Kharge added, “Every section of the society – Dalit, Mahadalit, tribal, backward, most backward, economically weak, minority, everyone should get equal rights and we should create a new definition of social justice so that Bihar's contribution to the progress of the country increases."

Accusing the ruling parties of branding corruption, misgovernance, and ‘jungle raj’ as “development”, the Congress leader said, “The conscious people of Bihar have a golden opportunity today to teach a lesson to the opportunistic rulers who have betrayed the people of the last 20 years by branding corruption, misgovernance, and jungle raj as "development." Don't let this opportunity slip away."

He concluded by appealing to first-time voters to take part enthusiastically in the democratic process.