This election is about ensuring Bihar’s overall development: Dy CM Vijay Sinha

Lakhisarai (Bihar), Nov 6: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Thursday cast his vote in Lakhisarai, urging people to participate in large numbers and emphasising that this election is not just about forming a government but about ensuring the state’s overall development.

Speaking to IANS, Vijay Sinha said, “After Chhath Puja, the great festival of democracy has now arrived. The people of Bihar should come forward and cast their votes enthusiastically. This voting is not only to elect a government but also to build and develop Bihar. It is high time to end ‘jungle raj,’ ‘gundaraj,’ and the atrocities of those who have exploited the people of the state. Vote for those who truly believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he added, “RJD has become a symbol of oppression. It turned the word ‘Bihari’ into an insult. The party has been synonymous with kidnapping, loot, and crime. Under Lalu Yadav’s leadership, Bihar suffered. This time, the people will choose peace and progress.”

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday across 18 districts of the state.

Voting is being conducted in 121 Assembly constituencies, and 1314 candidates, including 1192 male and 122 female candidates, are in the fray of this election.