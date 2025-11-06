'NDA will win': Giriraj Singh confident after casting vote in Bihar first phase polling

Patna, Nov 6: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday, expressed confidence in the NDA’s performance in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections after casting his vote at a polling station in Inter-Level State-Run Higher Secondary School in Barahiya.

Speaking to IANS, he said: “I am saying that in 121 seats, NDA will win and we will win more seats than in 2010.”

Polling began today for 121 constituencies across 18 districts, marking the start of a high-stakes electoral battle in Bihar. Over 3.75 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates, including 122 women candidates. Voting started at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m., though in some sensitive areas, polling concludes earlier due to security arrangements.

Union Minister Nitin Nabin cast his vote at a polling station in Miller High School, Digha, urging citizens to exercise their democratic right: “I appeal to all the voters at every polling booth to come out and vote in large numbers... I have cast the first vote at my booth, now you too should cast the first vote at yours.”