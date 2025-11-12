Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Early Exit Polls Predict NDA Sweep — Here’s the Breakdown of Each Exit Poll

Key Points:
Most exit polls predict a clear win for the BJP–JD(U)-led NDA in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.
The Bihar election recorded its highest-ever voter turnout at 66.91%
The final Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results will be announced on November 14, 2025
The final phase of the much-talked-about Bihar Assembly Election 2025 concluded on the evening of November 11, 2025. Exit polls have projected a massive sweep for the BJP–JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), followed by the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) and other parties.
The Bihar Election 2025 marked a significant milestone over its two phases, with the state recording its highest-ever voter turnout at 66.91%. With such active participation at the polling booths, the final results of the Bihar election will be declared on November 14, 2025.
Various exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the NDA, with the Mahagathbandhan emerging as its main contender.
Various pollsters, including Matrize-IANS, People’s Pulse, TIF Research, Chanakya Strategies, and others, have released their predictions ahead of the Bihar Election 2025 results. The exit poll projections suggest a big win for the ruling NDA.
According to DV Research, the NDA is expected to defeat its strong competitors with a seat tally ranging between 137–152. Following closely, the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) is projected to secure around 88 seats, while the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by Prashant Kishor, is likely to win 4–8 seats.
Matrize-IANS has also predicted that the ruling coalition will retain power with a clear majority. As per its exit poll, the NDA is expected to win 147–167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan may secure 70–90 seats, the JSP could get 0–2 seats, and other parties may win 2–8 seats.
The exit poll results released by People’s Pulse also foresee the NDA retaining power in Bihar, with an expected tally of 133–159 seats. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) is projected to remain in second place with 75–101 seats, while other parties are expected to secure 2–8 seats.
According to the exit poll results declared by Chanakya Strategies, the NDA is likely to lead the race with 130–138 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may win 100–108 seats. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is projected to win no seats in this survey.
Similarly, P-Marq’s exit poll indicates a comparable trend, predicting a significant win for the NDA with 142–162 seats, followed by the MGB with 80–98 seats, the JSP with 1–4 seats, and others with 0–3 seats. As per the exit poll results announced by TIF Research, the ruling coalition is expected to retain power in Bihar with approximately 145–163 seats.
The exit poll predicted by Polstrat stated that the NDA will lead the race with over 133 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) is expected to secure 87–102 seats, and other parties are likely to win 3–5 seats. Poll Diary predicted that the NDA will secure 184–209 seats, while the MGB may win 32–49 seats.
According to the exit poll conducted by People’s Insight, the NDA is expected to win over 133 seats, and the MGB is likely to secure 87–102 seats, while the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) may win a maximum of two seats. Dainik Bhaskar’s exit poll stated that the NDA will lead the race with 145–160 seats, while the INDIA bloc is expected to secure 73–91 seats.
With the majority of the pollsters having predicted the win to the BJP led NDA, Journo Mirror have declared the exit poll indicating a win for Mahagattbandhan. As per its exit poll, INDIA bloc will lead by 130-140 seats, BJP led NDA may get 100-110 seats.
The exit poll results declared on November 11 are not the final figures; the official results will be announced on November 14, 2025. Counting for the Bihar Election 2025 results will begin at 8 a.m. across all 38 districts.
The second phase of the Bihar election witnessed a total voter participation of around 3,70,13,556 voters, marking a historic record as the state registered its highest-ever voter turnout at 66.91%. According to data shared by the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar on X, female voter participation was the highest at 71.6%, while male participation stood at 62.8%.
Out of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, a majority of 122 seats is required to form the government. On November 14, 2025, the highly awaited results of the Bihar election will be announced, deciding who will form the next government in the state.
