Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Early Exit Polls Predict NDA Sweep — Here’s the Breakdown of Each Exit Poll

The final phase of the much-talked-about Bihar Assembly Election 2025 concluded on the evening of November 11, 2025. Exit polls have projected a massive sweep for the BJP–JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), followed by the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) and other parties.

The Bihar Election 2025 marked a significant milestone over its two phases, with the state recording its highest-ever voter turnout at 66.91%. With such active participation at the polling booths, the final results of the Bihar election will be declared on November 14, 2025.

Various exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the NDA, with the Mahagathbandhan emerging as its main contender.

Various pollsters, including Matrize-IANS, People’s Pulse, TIF Research, Chanakya Strategies, and others, have released their predictions ahead of the Bihar Election 2025 results. The exit poll projections suggest a big win for the ruling NDA.

According to DV Research, the NDA is expected to defeat its strong competitors with a seat tally ranging between 137–152. Following closely, the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) is projected to secure around 88 seats, while the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by Prashant Kishor, is likely to win 4–8 seats.

Matrize-IANS has also predicted that the ruling coalition will retain power with a clear majority. As per its exit poll, the NDA is expected to win 147–167 seats, the Mahagathbandhan may secure 70–90 seats, the JSP could get 0–2 seats, and other parties may win 2–8 seats.

