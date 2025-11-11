Bihar polls: Case filed after ‘cash-for-votes’ video goes viral

Patna, Nov 11: A day before the second phase of polling in Bihar, a purported video of BJP MLA and Chiraiya candidate Lalbabu Prasad Gupta allegedly handing out cash to voters went viral on social media on Monday, triggering a political row.

In the clip — posted just hours ahead of voting — Gupta is purportedly seen giving money to a woman while other locals look on.

The viral video has led to uproar in the district’s political circles.

Following the circulation of the video, police have registered a case against the BJP candidate for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

East Champaran SP Swarn Prabhat said the viral clip shows a candidate with some people who had money in their hands, which prima facie amounts to a breach of the MCC. The FIR has been lodged at the Patahi police station.

The Election Commission has already deployed additional surveillance teams across poll-bound districts for Phase 2, but the episode underscores continued attempts at inducement despite heavy enforcement.

In another poll-related controversy ahead of Phase-2 voting in Bihar, a video claiming that VVPAT slips were found lying in a roadside ditch in the Maharajganj Assembly constituency of Siwan district went viral on Monday.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) posted the clip on X, tagging the Election Commission and alleging irregularities.

RJD wrote that VVPAT slips were found lying in a ditch by the roadside and accused outsiders of trying to bury democracy in a ditch.