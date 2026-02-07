Blood tests at ₹7, ECG at ₹25: Khan Sir’s Hospital Brings Low-Cost Medical Services to Underprivileged Families
Key Points:
Khan Sir has established low-cost hospitals in Patna inspired by his mother’s vision, offering services like blood tests at ₹7 and ECGs at ₹25
Khan Sir rose to national fame through online teaching, making quality education accessible to students from economically weaker backgrounds.
He gained popularity through platforms like GS Research Centre and Khan Global Studies for competitive exam aspirants.
Renowned educator and YouTuber Khan Sir has taken a major step beyond classrooms by establishing low-cost hospitals in Patna, Bihar. The hospital is inspired by his mother’s vision of making healthcare affordable for everyone. His initiative aims to ensure that no individual, especially from poor and underprivileged backgrounds, is denied medical treatment due to financial constraints.
At Khan Sir’s hospital in Patna, medical services and diagnostic tests are offered at remarkably low prices. Blood tests are available for just ₹7, while ECG tests cost ₹25. According to reports, dialysis and basic surgical procedures are also priced lower than in many government hospitals. Speaking to the Patna Press, Khan Sir said, “Our aim is to make healthcare accessible to everyone. Treatment will be cheaper than in government hospitals.”
The hospital is equipped with modern infrastructure, including a fully functional dialysis unit with advanced machinery. It also aims to establish a blood bank and proposed cancer treatment facilities. One of its standout features is the redesigned operation theatre, which uses medical-grade anti-infection mats instead of glossy tiles. Khan Sir rejected traditional tiles after observing that their joints could become breeding grounds for bacteria, viruses, and fungi. He explained that even tiny gaps between tiles could host thousands of microorganisms, making them unsafe for surgical environments.
Khan Sir has also revealed plans to establish four to five more hospitals across Bihar. These facilities will be specialised in different medical fields to reduce overcrowding and improve treatment quality.
The motivation behind this healthcare initiative comes largely from his mother, who believed that poverty should never become a barrier to medical treatment or education. He has often spoken in his classes and interviews about the rising cost of healthcare in India and how expensive medicines and hospital bills force families to compromise on their health. Through this project, he hopes to transform healthcare from a financial burden into a basic right.
High medical expenses in India often affect crucial life decisions. Parents hesitate before getting diagnostic tests, elderly patients avoid follow-ups, and chronic patients reduce medication to save money. Khan Sir’s hospital seeks to address this reality by offering affordable, reliable, and dignified medical services.
Khan Sir
Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, began his journey to fame through online teaching. After facing early struggles, he turned to education with a mission to make learning accessible to students from economically weaker sections. His simple teaching style, practical examples, and relatable language helped him gain nationwide recognition through digital platforms.
He rose to prominence through online classes at GS Research Centre and Khan Global Studies, where he teaches history, polity, economics, and general awareness. Alongside academics, he regularly addresses social issues such as unemployment, corruption, and healthcare inequality, encouraging students to think critically. He is widely known for simplifying complex topics in history, geography, polity, economics, and general science for competitive exam aspirants preparing for UPSC, BPSC, SSC, and Railway examinations.
Suggested Reading: