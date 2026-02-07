Blood tests at ₹7, ECG at ₹25: Khan Sir’s Hospital Brings Low-Cost Medical Services to Underprivileged Families

Khan Sir has also revealed plans to establish four to five more hospitals across Bihar. These facilities will be specialised in different medical fields to reduce overcrowding and improve treatment quality.

The motivation behind this healthcare initiative comes largely from his mother, who believed that poverty should never become a barrier to medical treatment or education. He has often spoken in his classes and interviews about the rising cost of healthcare in India and how expensive medicines and hospital bills force families to compromise on their health. Through this project, he hopes to transform healthcare from a financial burden into a basic right.

High medical expenses in India often affect crucial life decisions. Parents hesitate before getting diagnostic tests, elderly patients avoid follow-ups, and chronic patients reduce medication to save money. Khan Sir’s hospital seeks to address this reality by offering affordable, reliable, and dignified medical services.