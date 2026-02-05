Tamil Nadu Crosses One-Lakh Cancer Cases in a Year for First Time, Triggering Public Health Alarm

The upward trend has been consistent over the past five years. Annual registrations rose from 68,750 cases in 2020 to 76,968 in 2021; 89,265 in 2022; 92,816 in 2023, and 96,486 in 2024, before breaching the one-lakh mark this year.

The steady escalation highlights the growing disease burden and the urgent need for coordinated public health measures across districts.

Of the newly recorded cases in 2025, women accounted for 53,542 patients, while men comprised 46,555. The total number of people currently living with cancer in Tamil Nadu has reached 1,09,097, reflecting both increased incidence and improved survival that requires sustained medical support.

Chennai continues to carry the heaviest caseload, reporting 8,505 new cases this year. Kancheepuram followed with 7,295 cases and Vellore with 6,525.

Health professionals attribute higher numbers in urban areas to lifestyle-related risk factors, pollution exposure, stress, and delayed diagnosis.

Cancer patterns also vary by gender. Among men, mouth cancer remains the most common, largely linked to tobacco consumption, followed by colorectal and stomach cancers. Among women, breast cancer leads, with cervical and ovarian cancers accounting for a significant share, indicating the need for stronger awareness and routine community screening initiatives.

Medical experts note that nearly half of cancer cases are detected at advanced stages, reducing survival chances and increasing treatment costs.

Preventive steps such as regular exercise, maintaining a healthy body weight, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and undergoing periodic screenings are considered essential to lowering risk.

