Story of Padma Awardee Haldhar Nag Who Never Wears Footwear and Remains Committed to Society

Haldhar Nag’s 15-Year Mission to Educate Underprivileged Children

Alongside his literary journey, Nag has devoted himself to education and social welfare. For the past 15 years, he has been running a residential school, Loka Kabi Haldhar Avasik Banavidyalaya, in Kudopali village. The institution provides shelter and education to children from poor migrant families, as well as abandoned and orphaned children. He started the ashram and school in 2009 from a small hut with just a few children and the support of his admirers.

With limited resources, Nag went door to door seeking donations of food and essential supplies. Although many initially doubted whether the project would survive, his dedication and perseverance gradually earned public trust and support. Over time, with help from donors and the local community, the ashram expanded into a registered school with proper buildings, teachers, and basic facilities.

Recognised by the School and Mass Education Department, the school now offers education from Class I to IX. After completing Class IX, students are sent to KISS, Bhubaneswar, for higher studies. By 2016, when Nag received the Padma Shri, the institution was well established. Later, its daily operations were managed by secretary Janeka Kunwar.

Today, the school supports around 125 children and operates from a hostel built in 2022 with support from MCL. It has eight classrooms, nine teachers, and support staff. While children grow up in a family-like environment with strong community involvement, space shortages and limited resources remain major challenges. Nag continues to contribute his own grants and food supplies and hopes to expand the infrastructure in the future.

Padma Shri Haldhar Nag: Ghens’ Famous Raag Chana

During the annual Rath Yatra, the village of Ghens becomes known not only for religious celebrations but also for Haldhar Nag’s famous Raag Chana Ghugni. Every year, he sets up a modest stall near his home and prepares the spicy yellow pea curry using an earthen stove, hand-ground spices, and traditional methods. For many visitors, the dish is more than just food; it is a cherished memory linked to faith, simplicity, and tradition.