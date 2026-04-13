Bihar Shocker: Canteen Guard Slits Throat of Five-Year-Old Boy After Sexually Assaulting Him, Arrested

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A complaint was filed by the victim’s father, and an FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 65(2), 64(F), 70(2), and 103, pertaining to rape and murder, as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The FIR named the hostel operator (Tarun Kumar alias Gandhi) as an accused along with other unidentified individuals,” SP Lohan said, adding that the hostel operator was arrested earlier and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the SP stated that a special investigation team was constituted to probe into the matter. Hostel Operator Tarun was detained during the initial enquiry, and was later sent to jail. Further investigations led to casting of doubt over the hostel’s canteen guard, Mukesh Kumar, alias Sudama. Police said that after he was taken into custody and was subjected to sustained interrogation, Mukesh admitted to committing the rape and the murder.

“Initially, the suspect denied involvement. However, after a fresh forensic examination of the scene by the FSL team and the emergence of new technical evidence, he was questioned again,” the SP said.

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The investigation was further strengthened by multiple pieces of evidence. CCTV footage obtained from the hostel’s premises showcased the accused suspicious movement and activity around the time of the crime. The post-mortem report of the victim concluded that the child was sexually abused before being killed. Additionally, the police have forensic evidence from the crime scene, including bloodstains on the accused’s pillow cover and traces of blood found in a pipe from the hostel kitchen. A sharp blade used as the murder weapon has also been recovered.

Confessing to the crime, the perpetrator said that he lived alone and was experiencing mental stress after his wife left. He also said that he became the subject of mockery among the hostel students as they constantly called him “impotent.” Mukesh had also previously threatened action against the hostel founder’s, asserting he would “do something that would lead to the hostel’s closure”. The accused maintained that he committed the act in a bid to defame the institution.

Luring the victim to his room, Mukesh first sexually assaulted him and then slit his throat, for fear the boy would scream and have him arrested. Dumping the body on the hostel’s staircase, Kumar phoned the victim’s father informing of the incident in morning the next day.

SP Lohan remarked that the police have called for a speedy trial to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice as soon as possible. In the wake of this incident, the Jehanabad District Magistrate has constituted a team to inspect private hostels across the district, officials have said.