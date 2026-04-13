Bihar Shocker: Canteen Guard Slits Throat of Five-Year-Old Boy After Sexually Assaulting Him, Arrested

Key Points
A five-year-old boy was found dead in a hostel in Jehanabad, prompting protests and a police investigation under the POCSO Act and BNS provisions.
Police arrested a hostel canteen guard after forensic evidence, CCTV footage, and interrogation linked him to the crime.
Authorities have called for a speedy trial and initiated inspections of private hostels across the district to address safety concerns.
In Bihar’s Jehanabad district, the police on Friday 10th April 2026, have apprehended a canteen guard for the rape and murder of a five-year-old boy, days after he was found dead within the hostel premises. Police said the accused “indicated that the act was intended to defame the institution”.
At a private school hostel located in the Karauna Police station area, on Monday, 6th April, the victim was found dumped on the hostel’s staircase with his throat slit. After receiving a call about the incident, family members rushed to the private hospital where he was initially admitted, finding the little boy’s throat slit, his private parts severed, and knife wounds on his left abdomen. The victim was later referred to multi-speciality hospital Patna, where he was declared dead.
According to Superintendent of Police Aparijit Lohan, the issue came to light when enraged locals staged a protest and blocked a highway.
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A complaint was filed by the victim’s father, and an FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 65(2), 64(F), 70(2), and 103, pertaining to rape and murder, as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
“The FIR named the hostel operator (Tarun Kumar alias Gandhi) as an accused along with other unidentified individuals,” SP Lohan said, adding that the hostel operator was arrested earlier and has been remanded to judicial custody.
Considering the seriousness of the matter, the SP stated that a special investigation team was constituted to probe into the matter. Hostel Operator Tarun was detained during the initial enquiry, and was later sent to jail. Further investigations led to casting of doubt over the hostel’s canteen guard, Mukesh Kumar, alias Sudama. Police said that after he was taken into custody and was subjected to sustained interrogation, Mukesh admitted to committing the rape and the murder.
“Initially, the suspect denied involvement. However, after a fresh forensic examination of the scene by the FSL team and the emergence of new technical evidence, he was questioned again,” the SP said.
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The investigation was further strengthened by multiple pieces of evidence. CCTV footage obtained from the hostel’s premises showcased the accused suspicious movement and activity around the time of the crime. The post-mortem report of the victim concluded that the child was sexually abused before being killed. Additionally, the police have forensic evidence from the crime scene, including bloodstains on the accused’s pillow cover and traces of blood found in a pipe from the hostel kitchen. A sharp blade used as the murder weapon has also been recovered.
Confessing to the crime, the perpetrator said that he lived alone and was experiencing mental stress after his wife left. He also said that he became the subject of mockery among the hostel students as they constantly called him “impotent.” Mukesh had also previously threatened action against the hostel founder’s, asserting he would “do something that would lead to the hostel’s closure”. The accused maintained that he committed the act in a bid to defame the institution.
Luring the victim to his room, Mukesh first sexually assaulted him and then slit his throat, for fear the boy would scream and have him arrested. Dumping the body on the hostel’s staircase, Kumar phoned the victim’s father informing of the incident in morning the next day.
SP Lohan remarked that the police have called for a speedy trial to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice as soon as possible. In the wake of this incident, the Jehanabad District Magistrate has constituted a team to inspect private hostels across the district, officials have said.
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