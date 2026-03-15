Class X Student Gang Raped and Murdered By 5 in A Gruesome Incident in Saran, Bihar; Police Apprehend 1 Suspect, Investigation Ongoing

Key Points:
A Class X girl student was allegedly gang-raped and murdered later by 5 men. The heinous incident took place in Pattisheetal village of Saran, Bihar.
Based on the written formal complaints of the victim’s mother, the Saran Police has registered an FIR against 5 accused under appropriate sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.
One of the accused, Yuvraj Kumar, has been arrested by the Police, while the investigation is ongoing. Medical samples have also been sent for analysing further reports of the crime.
A disturbing case has emerged from Saran, Bihar, where a minor girl was gang raped and murdered later. The heinous crime was committed on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, by five people reportedly belonging from the same area. The victim was a student of Class X. The Saran Police have arrested the prime accused in connection with the suspicious death of a minor girl under the Derni police station area. The arrest follows an FIR lodged by the victim's mother, who alleged foul play.
According to a press release issued by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sonpur on March 15, 2026, the incident came to light on the afternoon of March 11, 2026. The local Station House Officer (SHO) received information about a minor girl's death at around 4:45 PM. Upon reaching the spot, police found that locals had already retrieved the victim's body from a well situated near her dilapidated ancestral home.
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Pratish Kumar, SDPO Sonpur, informed that according to the statement by the victim’s mother and a local villager, the victim was dragged by the perpetrators of the crime to a bathroom where they raped her, and then threw her into a well.
Accordingly, based on the victim’s mother's formal complaint on March 12, 2026, an FIR was registered against five accused. The Saran Police have applied sections 103(1), 70(2), 238, 351(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 4, 6, and 8 of the POCSO Act (Derni PS Case No. 96/26), according to the press release.
The SDPO and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team thoroughly inspected the isolated crime scene. Statements from neighboring villagers revealed a timeline of the afternoon's events. Witnesses reported that the victim's mother had been looking for her daughter and eventually found her at a ruined house alongside the accused. As locals gathered, a commotion ensued, during which the accused managed to flee. It remains unclear precisely how the girl ended up falling into the nearby well amid the chaos.
Pratish Kumar also informed that one of the accused, Yuvraj Kumar, has been apprehended. According to the press release, Kumar confessed to being present at the scene during the Police’s investigation. He disclosed that he and the victim, both from the same village, knew each other and frequently communicated via Instagram. He also admitted to conversing with her on the day of the incident.
The post-mortem report, received on March 14, 2026, from Sadar Hospital, indicated "no external injury found" and cited the cause of death as "asphyxia due to drowning."
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The Press release also states that the preliminary report from the RR Laboratory on the vaginal swab showed no presence of spermatozoa. However, for a conclusive and comprehensive investigation, further biological samples—including swabs, pubic hair, blood, fingernails, and clothing—have been preserved and sent to the FSL in Muzaffarpur.
The Sonpur Police have stated that a rigorous investigation covering all aspects of the case is currently underway, and further legal actions will be taken based on verifiable evidence.
(Rh/GP)
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