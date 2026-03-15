Class X Student Gang Raped and Murdered By 5 in A Gruesome Incident in Saran, Bihar; Police Apprehend 1 Suspect, Investigation Ongoing

Pratish Kumar, SDPO Sonpur, informed that according to the statement by the victim’s mother and a local villager, the victim was dragged by the perpetrators of the crime to a bathroom where they raped her, and then threw her into a well.

Accordingly, based on the victim’s mother's formal complaint on March 12, 2026, an FIR was registered against five accused. The Saran Police have applied sections 103(1), 70(2), 238, 351(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 4, 6, and 8 of the POCSO Act (Derni PS Case No. 96/26), according to the press release.

The SDPO and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team thoroughly inspected the isolated crime scene. Statements from neighboring villagers revealed a timeline of the afternoon's events. Witnesses reported that the victim's mother had been looking for her daughter and eventually found her at a ruined house alongside the accused. As locals gathered, a commotion ensued, during which the accused managed to flee. It remains unclear precisely how the girl ended up falling into the nearby well amid the chaos.