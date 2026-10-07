“World Is Not Ready for Bihar”: Netizens React as 19-Year-Old Shubham Kumar Breaks World Record by Reaching Highest Level 22,222 in Candy Crush Saga

A 19-YEAR-OLD TEENAGER NAMED SHUBHAM KUMAR from Bihar has made his way onto the trending charts after achieving the highest level in the popular video game Candy Crush Saga. While many netizens wondered what the highest level in the game is, others expressed their disbelief over the fact that Kumar holds a world record for reaching the highest level, 22,222, in the game.

As per reports, no player had ever reached this level until Shubham Kumar from Bihar achieved it.

He reached the level while playing Candy Crush Saga on October 5, 2026. He hails from Dighwara, Bihar, and has been named the first person to achieve the highest level in Candy Crush. According to the official website of the International Book of Records, Shubham Kumar is a teenager aged 19 years, 8 months, and 25 days.

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Talking about his achievement, Shubham said in a video shared on the website that he enjoys playing the game and completes 40 levels each day.

He said that he is excited to share his Candy Crush journey and continue improving before showing his current level of 22,222 on his mobile phone. Kumar’s academic details have not been shared by the International Book of Records, but the record states that the achievement was based on a solo activity.

After his achievement was acknowledged by the International Book of Records, many netizens shared the news on social media platforms, with some commending him and others expressing their shock. Some users even took a dig at his achievement, saying that it is unusual for a teenager.

Netizens React to Shubham Kumar’s Candy Crush Record

One user on X wrote, “I used to play this game during lockdown. Never realized someone could actually set a record by playing it.” Many social media users expressed their surprise over the highest level in the game, writing, “The world is not ready for Bihar.”

Another user took a jibe at Shubham, writing, “Meanwhile, Chinese students are building sentient robots by the age of 14.” Users on X raised questions about Kumar’s educational qualifications and asked, “I wanna know what he does for a living?” Otherraised concerns over rising unemployment in India, while one user wrote, “4 levels in life: Easy, Medium, Hard, Bihar.”

What Is Candy Crush Saga?

Released in 2012, Candy Crush Saga is a free video game in which players are supposed to swap matching coloured tiles to complete each level. The game was originally made for Facebook by a Swedish developer named King. Later, the game was made available on other devices as well.

In October 2024, the world record for the highest level achieved in Candy Crush Saga was held by Christopher Bulley from Canada. According to the official website of the International Book of Records, Bulley reached Level 15,066, breaking the previous record.



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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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