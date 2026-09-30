India Win 4x400m Women’s Relay, Breaking Athletics Gold Jinx at the 2026 Asian Games

INDIA’S 4x400m RELAY ATHLETES broke the athletics gold jinx at the Asian Games 2026, by securing the top spot, which ended in spectacularly nail-biting fashion. A relay team featuring Vithya Ramraj, Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma and Prachi Singh successfully put an end to the impending threat of India finishing the Asian Games without a gold medal for the first time since 1994.

The ending, however, was poetic. The tricolor soared high, as the athletes crossed the finish line leaving others behind, in what was one of the most competitive events of this year's Asian games.

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The Indian team clocked a total time of 3:29:69, finishing ahead of Bahrain who won the silver medal at 3:30:21, and China with a bronze medal at 3:31:02. This was a crucial win for India, as they were going through a phase of just silver and bronze medals in its collection.

India’s 2026 Asian Games Gold

The race began with Kiran Pahal taking the opening strides for the country, and handed over the baton to M.R Poovamma. Pahal was the third athlete to pass on the baton. Following Pahal’s brilliant run, it was time for Poovamma—the seniormost athlete in the team—to showcase the gravitas of experience. The 36-year-old Arjuna Award winner had been a star athlete in the Asian games in the last decade, and made a wonderful comeback.