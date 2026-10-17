JD(U)’s Anant Singh Claims He Got ‘9 People Killed for Nitish Kumar’, Later Retracts Statement and Accuses Lalu Yadav

A BRAND-NEW CONTROVERSY has erupted in Bihar after Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Singh let the cat out of the bag by claiming that he had got nine people murdered for former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on October 16, 2026. Singh’s statement immediately caused havoc, as political turmoil began, with the JD(U) reportedly maintaining a distance from Anant Singh’s controversial remarks. In a recent development, Singh has retracted his statement, while the opposition party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has raised questions about Nitish Kumar’s political history.

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The controversy began on October 16, 2026, when Anant Singh was speaking to news agency IANS at his residence. The six-time MLA made the remark while talking about the Legislative Council election scheduled for October 23, 2026 in Bihar. As per reports, the Mokama MLA shared his distress with the media and claimed to be upset about the JD(U)'s decision to back Singh's political rival, Neeraj Kumar, for the Patna Graduates' constituency in Bihar.

What Did Mokama MLA Anant Singh Say?

While talking to the media, Anant Singh openly opposed Neeraj Kumar’s participation in the upcoming Legislative Council election while extending his support to Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Singh. The Mokama MLA had previously expressed his disapproval of Neeraj Kumar but later clarified that his loyalty to Nitish Kumar would not change under any circumstances.

Things started to escalate after Anant Singh stated that he and Nitish Kumar have a long history. He said, “...Who has made as many sacrifices as I have? Nitish Kumar was nothing back then; he used to roam around here and there.” Anant Singh further said, “At that time, while being with Nitish Kumar, I got nine people murdered...” The Mokama MLA further talked about his past rivalries, stating his disagreement with the JD(U)'s decision to nominate someone with whom Singh is at odds.

Anant Singh’s Controversial Remarks Invite Responses from JD(U) and RJD

On October 16, 2026, he reportedly refuted his claim of being the mastermind behind the “murder of nine people for Nitish Kumar” during the latter’s initial political journey. Reacting to the controversy, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said, “Anant Singh has effectively confessed to nine murders, murders that occurred while Nitish Kumar was Chief Minister, and, by implication, for the sake of Nitish Kumar.”

See Also: Anant Singh backs Nishant Kumar as Bihar CM, Samrat Choudhary if BJP forms govt

While the RJD’s response to Anant Singh’s remarks has made headlines, the JD(U) has maintained its distance from his statements. JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad has asked the public not to take the remarks “seriously.” Praising Nitish Kumar’s political journey, he added, “The type of statement that we have come across deserves no cognisance from the party and is unlikely to be taken seriously by the public.”

Hours after Anant Singh’s video went viral across social media, he addressed the media to clarify his statement, saying that he had detailed his sacrifices to Neeraj Kumar. On October 16, 2026, he said, “During the Lalu Yadav government, nine of my associates were killed, and I myself was shot.” Singh added that the attack allegedly happened after they aligned with Nitish Kumar. He also accused RJD chief Lalu Yadav of carrying out the attack. “We have suffered such immense losses,” Singh added in his statement to the media.

The JD(U) has reportedly dismissed the controversy, with its spokesperson, Shyam Rajak, saying, “Anant’s statement is a reflection of his frustration.”

(Proofread by Varsha Pant)

[Rh/VS/VP]

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