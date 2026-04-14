The Long Era of Nitish Kumar’s Dominance in Bihar Politics Ends With His Resignation; Samrat Choudhary Set to Become Bihar’s First BJP Chief Minister

On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Bihar saw a major political shift as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving CM of the state, officially resigned from his position. After his resignation, the state will see Samrat Choudhary from BJP take over as the new Chief Minister. This marks the end of Nitish Kumar’s more than two-decade-long dominance in Bihar politics.

Samrat Choudhary, currently the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party. His swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on April 15, 2026, at Lok Bhawan in Patna. This will be the first time that Bihar will have a BJP leader as Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar, a towering figure in Bihar politics for over 50 years, resigned after deciding to move to the Rajya Sabha. He served as Chief Minister a record 10 times and remained central to the state’s political landscape for decades. His exit signals the beginning of a new political phase in Bihar, with new leadership taking charge of the state government.