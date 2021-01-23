Sunday, January 24, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Bilingual Homes Makes The Child More Attentive
Lead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

Bilingual Homes Makes The Child More Attentive

The team found that children raised in bilingual homes adapt to their more varied and unpredictable language environment by shifting their visual attention faster and more frequently

0
Children
Bilingual children are more attentive. Wikimedia commons

 If your child grew up speaking two different languages, it can shift your attention between different tasks quicker than those who pick up a second language later in life, a new study suggests.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, found that growing up in a bilingual home can provide unexpected cognitive benefits later in life.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“The findings from our new research with bilingual adults suggest that some of these adaptations, including being quicker at shifting attention, are maintained into adulthood,” said researcher Dean D’Souza of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK.

For the study, the team involved 127 adults in two separate experiments.

Children
Child. Pixabay

The first involved watching pictures on a screen, with one picture gradually changing and the other remaining the same. Early bilinguals noticed these changes much faster than late bilinguals.

The second experiment found that early bilinguals were better at controlling their attention. Specifically, they were quicker at disengaging attention from one picture in order to shift their focus to another.

The team found that children raised in bilingual homes adapt to their more varied and unpredictable language environment by shifting their visual attention faster and more frequently.

The findings of this new study suggest that these adaptations acquired as bilingual infants continue into adulthood, the team said.

ALSO READ:How You Feel, Look Are The Two Key Instigators To Going About Your Everyday Life: Hrithik Roshan

“This study is an exciting extension of our previous research, which suggested that infants raised in bilingual homes adapt to their more complex language environments by switching attention faster and more frequently,” D’Souza said.

“This adaptation may help them to take advantage of multiple sources of visual information, such as mouth movements, facial expressions and subtle gestures, ultimately helping them to learn multiple languages,” D’Souza added. (IANS)

Previous articleYerwada Jail Is Now Unlocked For Tourists

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Yerwada Jail Is Now Unlocked For Tourists

NewsGram Desk - 0
Marking a new chapter for tourists, the Maharashtra government will throw open important prisons in the state for 'jail tourism', starting this Republic Day...
Read more
India

Mountain Kilimanjaro Is Scaled By A Telangana IPS Officer

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Police Service IPS official reached the top of Mountain Kilimanjaro, 5,895 meters above sea level, on January 21 at 08.15 a.m. (local...
Read more
India

Amit Shah Claims North East Has The Potential To Become A Tourist Hub

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bilingual Homes Makes The Child More Attentive

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
 If your child grew up speaking two different languages, it can shift your attention between different tasks quicker than those who pick up a...
Read more

Yerwada Jail Is Now Unlocked For Tourists

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Marking a new chapter for tourists, the Maharashtra government will throw open important prisons in the state for 'jail tourism', starting this Republic Day...
Read more

Mountain Kilimanjaro Is Scaled By A Telangana IPS Officer

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Police Service IPS official reached the top of Mountain Kilimanjaro, 5,895 meters above sea level, on January 21 at 08.15 a.m. (local...
Read more

Amit Shah Claims North East Has The Potential To Become A Tourist Hub

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in...
Read more

Swara Bhasker Says That The Idea Is To Try Things One Hasn’t Done Before

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker has donned multiple looks in her new web series, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, and she says trying different things...
Read more

How Financial Institutions Assess Your Financial Health And What You Can Do To Improve It

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Everyone works hard to make the right financial decisions in their lives. Doing so involves adopting practices like saving money and making secure investments....
Read more

7 Great Teachings Of Guru Acharya Chanakya

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Chanakya, traditionally identified as Kautilya or Vishnugupta was born in the 3rd century BC (350-275 BC) in Patliputra. Chanakya was born to...
Read more

CT Helps Catch Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified that multiple CT findings can identify patients with high-risk non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) -- advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis, that is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada