Sunday, March 28, 2021
Binge On Delicious, Healthy Gujiyas Of Different Flavors This Holi
Binge On Delicious, Healthy Gujiyas Of Different Flavors This Holi

One can find the trays of sweets well decorated with varieties of colorful gujiyas of different flavors

Healthy gujiyas of different flavors this Holi. Unsplash

If you are among those health-conscious people, then you should relish baked gujiyas this Holi. Those, who avoid oily and traditional sweets can now gorge themselves on baked gujiyas stuffed with dry fruits and which are also available in different flavors. The confectioners have come up with novel ideas in sweets, snacks, and thandai. One can find the trays of sweets well decorated with varieties of colorful gujiyas of different flavors displayed in the shops and restaurants across the country, particularly in north India during Holi, the festival of colors.

Gujiya is a traditional local Indian sweet and has a good demand during Holi. Traditionally, gujiya was prepared with ‘maida’ stuffed with ‘mava’ or ‘khoya’ and dry fruits, and after fry, it was dipped in sugar syrup. But, now sugar-free, oil-free, and baked gujiya are also available in the market. Gujiyas stuffed with a mixture of khoya and chocolate chips topped with chocolate syrup attract youngsters, said Firoz H Naqvi, Director, Federation of Sweets & Namkeen Manufacturers (FSNM) who expects good business sweets and snacks this year.

Gujiya is a popular sweet dish in Holi as it shares over 50 percent of the total business of sweets while the total turnover of the sweets and snacks across India remains from Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore on this festival, said Naqvi. Sales of Thandai account for nearly 10-15 percent sales, he added.

Talking to IANS, FSNM Director said that it is an opportunity for the sweets and snacks manufacturers to bring innovations into their business and expand the trading post the Covid-19 pandemic, which has failed to dampen the festive spirit. The branded sweets and snacks manufacturers have brought gujiyas in a wide range of flavors with foreign ingredients, roasted coconuts, and baked recipes.

holi
Gujiyas stuffed with a mixture of khoya and chocolate chips topped with chocolate syrup attract youngsters. Unsplash

Pushpendra Sharma, Mithas Sweets, and Restaurants told IANS that he has brought delicious chocolate gujiya apart from baked gujiya and Gulkand Gujiya which attract customers a lot. He said that baked gujiya has attracted good demand as it is oil-free and a healthy sweet dish. Haldiram, a big brand in the industry, has introduced cranberry, a popular superfood, in Kesar gujiya for the first time which attracted good demand, said Ankit Chawla, Senior Manager, Haldiram Products (R&D).

He said Haldiram’s packed flavors of Holi sweets and namkeen have picked up good demand from online buyers during the Covid-19 pandemic and sales have increased this year on Holi as compared to last year. Haldiram has also introduced a new product of baked Spanish corn recently, he added. India’s one of the major packaged snacks brand Bicano has also brought a wide range of Gujiya with different flavors and thandai apart from snacks during this Holi.

ALSO READ: Five Natural Ingredients To Keep Your Skin And Hair Safe This Holi

Manish Agrawal, Director, Bikano, said that he has launched gujiyas and thandai in different flavors. According to Agrawal, demand for packaged food items has increased during a covid-19 pandemic and post covid period and his company’s sales have increased around 10-15 percent in the past seven months. Despite covid-19 restrictions, the major of Madhya Pradesh sales of Bhanwarilal Mithaiwala of Indore remained least affected.

Anil Saini of Bhanwrilal told IANS that a 2-day lockdown has been imposed for Sunday and Monday when Holi is celebrated in the City but customers have already bought the sweets so, covid-19 restriction left no impact on the confectionery business. (IANS/SP)

