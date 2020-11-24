Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Birth Control Pills May Decrease Risk of Severe Asthma
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Birth Control Pills May Decrease Risk of Severe Asthma

Impact of hormonal contraceptives on asthma severity

0
Asthma
Protective effect is relatively small, and doesn't include progestogen-only hormonal contraceptives. Pixabay

Taking birth control pills may cut the risk of severe bouts of asthma in women of reproductive age with a respiratory condition, say, researchers.

The findings, published in the journal Thorax, indicate that the observed protective effect is relatively small, and doesn’t include progestogen-only hormonal contraceptives.

“Female sex hormones are thought to partly explain the clear differences in the incidence and severity of asthma between the sexes,” said study authors from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“And fluctuations in levels of these hormones during the menstrual cycle have been linked to worsening asthma symptoms in some women,” they wrote.

While the potential impact of synthetic sex hormones on asthma in women has been repeatedly studied over several decades, no consensus has yet been reached.

In a bid to clear up the uncertainties, the researchers explored the potential impact of different types and periods of use of hormonal contraceptives on asthma severity and what influence weight (BMI) and cigarette smoking might have.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

They drew on information entered into the Optimum Patient Care Research Database (OPCRD) to find women of reproductive age (16-45) who also had asthma.

OPCRD is a large population-based, long-term, anonymized database of 630 primary care practices across the UK, containing the health records of more than six million patients.

Asthma
The impact of synthetic sex hormones on asthma in women has been repeatedly studied over several decades. Pixabay

Hospital admissions, emergency care department visits, and prescriptions for asthma treatment were tracked from the start of 2000 until the end of 2016 for a total of 83, 084 women to gauge changes in the severity of the condition.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: भारत-अफगान संबंधों को और मजबूत करने के लिए एक और कदम, जानिए क्या ?

Previous and current hormonal contraceptive use (combined estrogen/progestogen and progestogen-only) for periods of 1-2 years, 3-4 years, or 5 plus years was compared with no use at all.

At the start of the study, around a third (34 percent) of the women were using hormonal contraceptives: 25 percent combined and nine percent progestogen-only.

The proportion of women who had bouts of severe asthma rose with increasing age and BMI and a higher number of previous pregnancies.

The findings showed that previous and current use of any and combined hormonal contraceptives was associated with a lower, albeit relatively small, risk of severe asthma bouts compared with no use at all.

And while the use of hormonal contraceptives for one-two years didn’t affect risk, use for three-four years and for five or more years was associated with a lower risk compared with no use at all.

ALSO READ: Climate Change Increases Risks of Diseases in Animals

“It’s still not clear how synthetic sex hormones might affect asthma, further research will be needed to explore the underlying biological processes,” the team noted. (IANS)

Previous articleLockdown Does Not Curb Rise in Greenhouse Gas Emissions: UN Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Lockdown Does Not Curb Rise in Greenhouse Gas Emissions: UN Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Meteorological Organization reports greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere continue to reach record levels despite COVID-19 lockdowns. The WMO has just released its annual Greenhouse Gas...
Read more
Lead Story

Millennials Spend Most of The Time on Smartphones

NewsGram Desk - 0
Would you give up nearly a decade of your life looking at your cellphone? Calculated by today’s usage, the average person spends a little over...
Read more
Business

Innovation Important For Business Performance in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, 77 percent of Indian organizations have found innovation to be critical or important to their performance and resilience, said a Microsoft...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Birth Control Pills May Decrease Risk of Severe Asthma

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking birth control pills may cut the risk of severe bouts of asthma in women of reproductive age with a respiratory condition, say, researchers. The...
Read more

Lockdown Does Not Curb Rise in Greenhouse Gas Emissions: UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Meteorological Organization reports greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere continue to reach record levels despite COVID-19 lockdowns. The WMO has just released its annual Greenhouse Gas...
Read more

Millennials Spend Most of The Time on Smartphones

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Would you give up nearly a decade of your life looking at your cellphone? Calculated by today’s usage, the average person spends a little over...
Read more

Innovation Important For Business Performance in India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, 77 percent of Indian organizations have found innovation to be critical or important to their performance and resilience, said a Microsoft...
Read more

Climate Change Increases Risks of Diseases in Animals

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Changes in climate can increase infectious disease risk in animals, with the possibility that these diseases could spread to humans, warn researchers. The study, published...
Read more

Consuming Cocoa Can Increase Mental Agility

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that increased consumption of flavanols - a group of molecules that occur naturally in fruit and vegetables - can increase your...
Read more

Witnessing India’s First-Ever OTT Awards

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Fans across the globe now have a chance to engage with OTT entertainment content and stars digitally; they can and also vote for their...
Read more

Tips For Taking Care of Your Hands During Winter

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Here's some trivia for you, did you know that viruses cannot replicate unless they enter a living cell. Without a host cell, they are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada