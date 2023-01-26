Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's film thunders at Rs 57 crore, beats KGF: 2 and War

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan', which was embroiled in a controversy surrounding a saffron color bikini, has smashed box-office records of Hindi films.

The film has registered a record opening of Rs 57 crore (NBOC) across India. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Of the Rs 57 crore of the film's business, Rs 55 crores come from the Hindi markets, and the rest Rs 2 crore came from Telugu and Tamil territories, as per senior film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

This film bypassed the Hindi collections of 'K.G.F.: Chapter 2', which stood at Rs 53.95 crore, and the 2019 two-hero film 'War', which collected Rs 51.60 crore. The latter, too, belongs to Yash Raj Film's - the production house behind 'Pathaan'.