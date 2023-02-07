Siddharth-Kiara wedding: Siddharth's guests outnumber Kiara's

Around 17 guests have arrived so far from Siddharth Malhotra's family to attend his wedding to Kiara Advani.

Siddharth came with his father Sunil Malhotra, mother Rima Malhotra, brother Harshad Malhotra and others at around 8 p.m. on February 4.

On February 6, his uncle Jaideep Bhalla, aunt Eraseli, grandmother Harcharan Bhalla, niece Avani, aunt Ambika Hora, uncle Ashok Hora, cousins Rohan Malhotra, Momina Noor, Ishita Bhardwaj, Vaibhav Bhardwaj, Arjun Hora, Arjun's wife Zoya Hora, nephew Adhiraj Malhotra arrived at the wedding.

Siddharth's grandmother told the media that she is very excited and happy.