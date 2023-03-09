'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Ranbir tries hard to rescue a thin script

Mickey falls for Tinny (Shraddha Kapoor) at first sight and swears undying love for her. What follows is complete madness when Mickey, considered to be a skilled specialist player in the world of romantic affairs, finds Tinny irresistible and engages with her in a battle of wits.

He talks nineteen to the dozen, forcing her to start liking him too. Soon, the two grow very close to each other and further cement their bond by sleeping with each other on the premise that sooner or later they would formalize their association.

When Mickey's parents get to know of her, they immediately decide to celebrate, much to Tinny's amazement. It isn't just the rapidity of events that surprises her, she is overawed by and snowed under so much love and interference with her privacy. Micky's family begins to decide what all arrangements need to be done on her behalf and even suggests that she leave her job and join their family business. That leaves her exhausted.

Tinny dials the break-up service number and ends up calling Micky and his team for help. Unbeknownst to who the caller is, Mickey starts offering his golden pieces of advice for a hefty sum of money of course. What follows ensues is not funny, but much more complicated as their engagement ceremony date gets confirmed, and the two go about making all the required arrangements too.

The 164-minute film has nothing concrete in terms of story development and the first half is spent on Mickey displaying his charm and trying every trick in the book to impress Tinny. In a script that expects him to talk the hindlegs out of a donkey, he is perfectly cast as the wooer. A natural performer, he also looks great and easily gets into the skin of his character.