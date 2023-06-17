'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

A right-wing group on Friday moved the Delhi High Court, seeking directions for removal or correction of alleged objectionable scenes involving characters such as Ram, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman in the movie "Adipurush".



The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Friday and the plea filed as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) claims that the characters in the movie deviate from the portrayal of these religious figures in the epic 'Ramayana'.



Filed by 'Hindu Sena' President Vishnu Gupta, the PIL also challenges the certification granted to the film under the Cinematograph Act of 1952 and it names the director, producers, and official parties as respondents.



It is the petitioner's case that the movie "offends the sentiments" of the Hindu community by presenting the religious characters in "an inaccurate and inappropriate manner" that goes against the descriptions found in the works of authors like Maharishi Valmiki and Saint Tulsidas.