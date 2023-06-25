Shahid Kapoor talks about his oldest love affair

Shahid : I kind of clubbed two things together as I love to spend time with my mom and I love riding, Bhutan is a beautiful country with lots of very nice roads and I had couple of friends who took me on a ride as they love to ride as well, so we made a kind of fun trip. Of course time with mom is always beautiful, she always get nervous getting on motorcycles but now it's being many years so she knows that I am a bit responsible now.



How do you take care of your motorcycles?



Shahid : Well, you have to ensure that you get them service at right time, don't leave them dirty, the most important thing for any vehicle is that it needs to be ridden if you keep them standing for a long period of time and that's not good for a motorcycle, so sometimes even if I am travelling a lot, I call a friend and say as she is standing alone for so many days take her out for a little spin somewhere. I think you should have some connection and treat them like a part of a family and don't treat them any different way. If you love motorcycles then it will come naturally.



What advice would you give to the young motorcyclists that are growing in our country?



Shahid : You should not buy a motorcycle just because it looks good, most of us bought motorcycles because of infatuation but then you need understand motorcycling, the physics behind motorcycling, engineering to some degree behind the vehicle that you are riding. You should know the strengths and weaknesses of the vehicle, and that comes with experience but I think that's what makes you like a proper motorcycle rider is somebody who understands proper aspects of it and it's not like running behind the exciting aspect; it's a lifestyle and one should be genuinely interested in knowing things and once you know everything it'll always make you a safer rider. With two-wheelers safety comes first without any doubt.