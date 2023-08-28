Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor step out for meal together amidst breakup rumours

The reports of a break-up between the Bollywood acting couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been doing rounds since the past few days.

However, the two were spotted together on Sunday as they seemingly squashed breakup rumours.

In a video captured by a paparazzo, the two can be seen enjoying each other’s company as they stepped out for a lunch date. The two were spotted walking out of a restaurant in Mumbai.

While Malaika was seen in an all-white ensemble, Arjun sported a casual look in an all-black T-shirt and pair of jeans. And not to miss the stars’ sunglasses which already made it to Malaika’s Instagram stories before this outing.

Malaika Arora shared a picture of her and beau Arjun Kapoor’s sunglasses kept on the restaurant’s table and captioned it, “Sunny Days r here again (sic)”.