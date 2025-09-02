Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukherjee Reunion: Dance, Nostalgia and Upcoming Projects

The fans who grew up watching the pair in some of the classic movies travelled back to the golden era of Bollywood. The memories went back to films of college romance like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ to family drama ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ to the layered characters of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ taking them on a rollercoaster of nostalgia. Their effortless chemistry on stage seemed as if it brought back the era of romantic drama and soulful music in Hindi Cinema.

The reunion swept the audience away with the charming dance of the duo, paired with music of ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ filling the air, making it more magical. The video went viral within no time, with fans flooding the comment section praising the duo. Some called it as ‘pure bollywood magic’; one commented ‘SRK and Rani together is the serotonin boost we needed’. The video itself was eye-catching enough, but the caption took it to a whole new level where SRK applauded the National Awards received by them both. Rani Mukherjee got the Best Actress award for her film ‘Mr. Chatterjee vs. Norway’ while he brought back the Best Actor award for the film ‘Jawan’ shared with Vikrant Massey for ‘12th Fail’.