GST Cut on Renewable Energy to Save Rs 1–1.5 Trillion by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Sep 23: The reduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the renewable energy value chain from 12 per cent to 5 per cent will save up to Rs 1–1.5 trillion by 2030, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, has said.

The savings will be essential to reaching the nation's goal of 500 gigawatts (GW) of installed renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030, Joshi stated during a media event.

India has already added 252 GW of this, and an additional 248 GW is anticipated to be installed over the next five years.

"This GST cut will result in savings of approximately Rs 1 to 1.5 trillion. This will be the biggest advantage,” the minister said.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) projects that the tax cut will lower project costs and increase consumer access to clean electricity.

A utility-scale solar project's capital cost, which was previously approximately Rs 3.5–4 crore per MW, will now be reduced by Rs 20–25 lakh per MW. This results in cost savings of more than Rs 100 crore for a 500 MW solar park, increasing tariff competitiveness.