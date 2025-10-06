Sharvari confirmed to star opposite Ahaan Panday in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next

Mumbai, Oct 6: Actress Sharvari has signed the dotted lines to star opposite Ahaan Panday in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming yet-untitled action romance.

A source close to IANS confirmed the news: “With Saiyaara creating history at the box office, Ahaan Panday is today, the biggest Gen Z male actor of our country. Sharvari was also a part of a Rs. 100 crore blockbuster Munjya.”

The source added: “You have two fantastic actors who have proved that sheer acting talent can pull people to theatres.”

As per the source: “This excites big film-makers like Ali Abbas Zafar to make a young film that has romance at its core but is also an action entertainer. After decades, you have debutants and young actors with box office credibility.”

The source said that it is fresh, it is new and it is really exciting to see youngsters on screen today.

“Ali has two of the best actors with him now for his vision to create a young action romance that is rooted in its emotions.”

The yet untitled film will be the fifth collaboration of Aditya Chopra and Ali Abbas Zafar after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.