How the ‘He-Man’ Married Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’ Yet Lives Separately: The Story of Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s love story remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about relationships—intense, unconventional, and shaped by circumstances that kept them living apart even after marriage. For decades, their bond has been both celebrated and questioned, especially because the couple never shared a single household despite marrying in 1980 and living separately.
With recent fake news about Dharmendra’s demise flooding social media, old stories about their relationship have resurfaced, bringing their unconventional journey back into the spotlight. So what was their love story? And why did Hema Malini continue living separately even after marrying him?
Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur. The two tied the knot in 1954, when Dharmendra was just 19 and yet to enter films. They share four children—Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, and Ajeeta. Prakash has always stayed away from the limelight, raising their family while Dharmendra built his career in Mumbai. Despite the attention his second marriage brought, she remained central in his life.
Recently, Bobby Deol confirmed that Dharmendra currently lives with Prakash at their Khandala farmhouse, saying, “Papa and Mummy are together… They love being at the farmhouse.” In a rare old interview, Prakash also acknowledged his relationship with Hema without bitterness, saying Dharmendra’s happiness mattered to her and questioning why he should be judged when such situations were not uncommon in the industry.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980, but they never shared a home permanently. This unusual dynamic has long been a point of curiosity for fans and the media. Hema has spoken openly about their arrangement. In an interview with Lehren Retro, she said, “I do not feel bad about it, nor am I sad. I am happy with myself. I have two children and I have raised them very well… Sometimes circumstances are such that a person has to accept it.”
For more than 40 years, Hema has lived with her daughters, Esha and Ahana, while Dharmendra continued to stay primarily with Prakash and their children, fulfilling responsibilities toward both families. In her authorised biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, she shared that she chose not to disrupt Dharmendra’s first family, which is why they lived separately. “I did not want to trouble anyone. I am happy with what Dharam ji did for me and my daughters,” she said.
Hema has repeatedly expressed respect for Prakash Kaur and noted that her daughters share the same respect. In the book, she said, “Today I am a working woman and I maintained my dignity because I dedicated my life to art and culture. If the situation had been slightly different, I might not be what I am today. Although I never spoke about Prakash, I respect her greatly. My daughters also respect Dharam ji's family.”
She has also maintained that her personal life is not for public judgement. “The world wants to know everything about my life, but that is not for others to know. It is no one's business.”
Dharmendra and Hema first met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970. Their on-screen chemistry—from Seeta Aur Geeta to Sholay—eventually turned into a real-life relationship. Their marriage was controversial but durable, held together by mutual understanding rather than conventional expectations. They share two daughters and have remained connected throughout their lives.
Dharmendra was recently discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after treatment for breathlessness. Sunny, Bobby, Hema, Esha, and Abhay Deol visited him during his stay. He is now recovering at home.
