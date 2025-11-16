How the ‘He-Man’ Married Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’ Yet Lives Separately: The Story of Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur. The two tied the knot in 1954, when Dharmendra was just 19 and yet to enter films. They share four children—Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, and Ajeeta. Prakash has always stayed away from the limelight, raising their family while Dharmendra built his career in Mumbai. Despite the attention his second marriage brought, she remained central in his life.

Recently, Bobby Deol confirmed that Dharmendra currently lives with Prakash at their Khandala farmhouse, saying, “Papa and Mummy are together… They love being at the farmhouse.” In a rare old interview, Prakash also acknowledged his relationship with Hema without bitterness, saying Dharmendra’s happiness mattered to her and questioning why he should be judged when such situations were not uncommon in the industry.

Why Dharmendra and Hema Malini Never Lived Together

Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980, but they never shared a home permanently. This unusual dynamic has long been a point of curiosity for fans and the media. Hema has spoken openly about their arrangement. In an interview with Lehren Retro, she said, “I do not feel bad about it, nor am I sad. I am happy with myself. I have two children and I have raised them very well… Sometimes circumstances are such that a person has to accept it.”