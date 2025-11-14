India Today Group Apologises After 3 Days for Dharmendra Death Hoax Following Public Outrage

Major news outlets falsely reported Dharmendra’s death, causing nationwide shock and a wave of misinformation.
Hema Malini and the Deol family clarified that Dharmendra was recovering, not dead.
India Today issued a delayed apology, leading to massive public criticism
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra became the centre of an unprecedented media fiasco on November 11, 2025, after several news outlets incorrectly reported that he had died while undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The false reporting — amplified by major channels like India Today — sparked nationwide shock, outrage, and a wave of misinformation across social media.
Many celebrities, politicians, and fans shared condolences with the family. Among them were Indian screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar, actor Chiranjeevi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, and many others. Obituaries began circulating across media platforms. But the news soon came to a halt.
Esha Deol confirmed that the reports were false, and people began deleting their posts and messages. She wrote on X, “My father is stable and recovering. The Indian media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news.”
India Today was the first to spread the news of Dharmendra’s supposed demise. The channel later admitted its error in an official X post on November 13 and issued a formal apology. Their note read:
“We deeply regret the incorrect information shared earlier regarding Dharmendra ji. As soon as the official clarification was received, the report was taken down. Appropriate action has been taken for the error. Our heartfelt wishes are with Dharmendra ji and his family, and we pray for his good health and speedy recovery.”
After the apology was posted, people criticized the delay, questioning why it took three days to acknowledge such major misinformation. “Pretty pathetic, to be honest. It took them minutes to post RIP/condolence posts on their social media, but three days to issue an apology statement,” one user wrote. Another commented, “It takes three days to apologize. This isn't a mistake, it's just your TRP-seeking that blinded you. Keep doing it, God has everything in order,” blaming the channel for chasing TRP ratings.
The apology note was later reshared by senior anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, and it quickly went viral. As criticism intensified, a disturbing death-hoax reel using Anjana’s picture surfaced online, showing a man mourning before her garlanded photo. The clip triggered widespread condemnation, with users calling the act “equally wrong” and urging restraint amid the controversy.
The Deol family — including Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Sunny Deol — issued strong statements condemning the media’s irresponsibility. Hema Malini wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”
Dharmendra was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on November 12 and returned home to Juhu, where paparazzi had been gathered round the clock. On November 13, a visibly distressed Sunny Deol confronted photographers, folding his hands as he said:
The family reiterated their request for privacy and urged the media to avoid further speculation. [Rh]