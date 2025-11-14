India Today Group Apologises After 3 Days for Dharmendra Death Hoax Following Public Outrage

Esha Deol confirmed that the reports were false, and people began deleting their posts and messages. She wrote on X, “My father is stable and recovering. The Indian media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news.”

India Today was the first to spread the news of Dharmendra’s supposed demise. The channel later admitted its error in an official X post on November 13 and issued a formal apology. Their note read:

“We deeply regret the incorrect information shared earlier regarding Dharmendra ji. As soon as the official clarification was received, the report was taken down. Appropriate action has been taken for the error. Our heartfelt wishes are with Dharmendra ji and his family, and we pray for his good health and speedy recovery.”