Inside Dharmendra’s 100-Acre Lonavala Farmhouse: Life Away from the Spotlight

The farmhouse in Lonavala is built in a simple, natural style with wood and stone, giving it a warm and homely feel. He also often shares his moments from his farm on social media, like watering plants, picking mangoes, or taking care of ducks. Dharmendra grows his own fruits, vegetables, and even rice at the farmhouse. He also keeps buffaloes in the farmhouse. Dharmendra often says he loves the “soil and open skies”. His farmhouse life shows that he still enjoys the slow, calm routine he grew up with, even after becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Apart from acting and business, Dharmendra was also a producer. In 1983, he started his production company Vijayta Films. Through this production house, he launched the film careers of his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, with their debut movies Betaab (1983) and Barsaat (1995). Later, in 2019, he also introduced his grandson Karan Deol to Bollywood with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Dharmendra continues to divide his time between his work in films, business ventures, and managing his farmhouse in Lonavala. The property remains a key part of his daily routine, where he tends to his farmland and livestock, while also sharing glimpses of life at the farmhouse on social media. His journey proves that true stars shine not just because of fame, but because of the values they carry throughout their life.

