Inside Dharmendra’s 100-Acre Lonavala Farmhouse: Life Away from the Spotlight

Dharmendra is stable and recovering, despite false health and death rumours.
He balances fame with a simple life, including farming in Lonavala.
He has successful ventures in hospitality and film, supporting his family’s careers.
Dharmendra, the 89 year old star ‘Bollywood He-Man’ was born in a Punjabi Jat Family and was known for being down to earth and for his passion. Recently he has been in the limelight due to his health and fake rumours of his death. Dharmendra has also been in the spotlight for his 100 acre farmhouse in Lonavala.
Earlier this week due to his health he was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai but after being admitted widespread rumours spread online claiming that Dharmendra had passed away after being placed on a ventilator. On November 11 his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini stepped in to confirm that he is alive and stable. Later on November 12 he was discharged from the hospital.
Before entering Bollywood, Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954. They had four children Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta. After becoming film icon he married Hima Malini in 1980 turning their on screen chemistry into real- life romance. They together had two daughters Esha and Ahana. He keeps active ties with his children and family from both marriages.
Dharmendra was not only a film icon he was also a producer and businessman. After establishing his career in bollywood he stepped into the food and hospitality business. According to Business Insider, he first entered the restaurant business in 2015 with Garam Dharam Dhaba in New Delhi. Later, in 2022, he opened another eatery called He-Man on the Karnal Highway.
Aside from his busy life in Mumbai Dharmendra was also known for his quiet life. His 100 acre farmhouse in Lonavala is surrounded by trees, fields and winding footpaths. He spends most of his time there with his first wife Prakash Kaur. Coming from a farming background in Punjab, he feels deeply connected to nature, open fields, and quiet surroundings. His farmhouse is filled with trees, plants, and open spaces where he likes to walk and relax.
The farmhouse in Lonavala is built in a simple, natural style with wood and stone, giving it a warm and homely feel. He also often shares his moments from his farm on social media, like watering plants, picking mangoes, or taking care of ducks. Dharmendra grows his own fruits, vegetables, and even rice at the farmhouse. He also keeps buffaloes in the farmhouse. Dharmendra often says he loves the “soil and open skies”. His farmhouse life shows that he still enjoys the slow, calm routine he grew up with, even after becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.
Apart from acting and business, Dharmendra was also a producer. In 1983, he started his production company Vijayta Films. Through this production house, he launched the film careers of his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, with their debut movies Betaab (1983) and Barsaat (1995). Later, in 2019, he also introduced his grandson Karan Deol to Bollywood with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.
Dharmendra continues to divide his time between his work in films, business ventures, and managing his farmhouse in Lonavala. The property remains a key part of his daily routine, where he tends to his farmland and livestock, while also sharing glimpses of life at the farmhouse on social media. His journey proves that true stars shine not just because of fame, but because of the values they carry throughout their life.
