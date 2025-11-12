DELUSIONAL TAKE: From 'Nahi Rahe Dharmendra' to 'Dharmendra Discharged from Hospital' — It’s the Credibility of the Legacy Media that Died in the Process

Actor Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on October 31, 2025. He reportedly experienced breathing difficulties, which led to his hospitalization. However, the doorway between life and the other side briefly connected on November 11, 2025, when news broke that “actor Dharmendra is no more.”

See Also: Govinda Remains Under Close Medical Supervision After Collapsing at Home

Different narratives were brewed — from claims that he was on a ventilator to reports of him being in the ICU.

From social media posts to condolence messages, and stories celebrating the legacy of the legendary actor whose career spanned decades. The news of his death was debunked by his daughter through a social media post. Esha Deol dismissed all the hoaxes and rumours about Dharmendra’s death, announcing that the actor is stable and recovering.

“The Indian media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering,” said Esha Deol. Her confirmation did put an end to the rumours — but the coverage never stopped.

Netizens got to work in no time — making memes and posts mocking the incompetence and questionable ethical standards of the Indian media. The internet immediately went into a frenzy, questioning whether the actor was alive or not.

The narrative was stitched so perfectly that even many A-listers started posting condolences on social media. In a now-deleted post, actor Chiranjeevi paid his heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, calling him a “remarkable human being.” He wrote, “I will forever cherish the fond memories and personal moments I shared with him.” He further sent his prayers to Dharmendra’s family.

Indian screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar was among those who fell for the Dharmendra death hoax. He took to X to write, “With Dharm Ji, an era of the Indian film industry has come to its end.”

Javed Akhtar had worked with Dharmendra on numerous projects, including the cult classic Sholay (1975), which he co-wrote with Salim Khan. The duo’s first collaboration was on the film Yakeen (1969). “He was a kind and polite person with a heart of gold. My deepest condolences to the Deol family,” wrote Akhtar in his now-deleted post.

See Also: India’s top court moves to regulate comedians and influencers’ speech

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also mourned the supposed death of the legendary actor but later deleted his post after the family confirmed Dharmendra’s stable condition. His tweet read, “Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor and former MP Shri Dharmendra ji.” Singh further noted that the actor’s exceptional contribution to Indian cinema would always be remembered.