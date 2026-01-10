‘Homebound’ Offers a Tender, Devastating Tale of Friendship, Marginalisation, and India’s Caste System

What distinguishes “Homebound” from other coming-of-age stories is its refusal to soften the edges of caste and religious discrimination. Although equality is guaranteed in India’s Constitution, the caste system persists as a deep-seated social structure that determines access to opportunity and justice. In India, violence based on caste is one of the most brutal manifestations of social stratification, taking many forms, sometimes referred to as abuses, including caste-inflected speech, economic boycotts and all the way to systemic rape, lynching and mass atrocities.

The film brilliantly captures the deeply interwoven nature of how caste, religion, and class shape a person’s life and destiny, and how these forces define the boundaries of what these young men are allowed to imagine. It gathers the weight of generations crushed under discrimination, those who whisper to themselves, “Tomorrow will be kinder,” while reality charts a far harsher path, revealed with devastating clarity in the film’s final moments.

Set in a remote Indian village, the narrative follows Chandan and Shoaib, two childhood friends bound by affection, shared struggle and an unspoken understanding of the social hierarchies that shadow their lives.

Chandan and Shoaib are born into a world where merit counts for little, where caste and faith dictate a person’s worth. Who belongs to the “upper caste”? Who is Dalit (lower caste)? Who is Muslim? And, more importantly, why does being Muslim instantly cast a shadow of suspicion? Each time it feels as if destiny might tilt in their favour, a new trial emerges — quiet, merciless, inevitable. Chandan, a Dalit, clears the police exam. Shoaib, a Muslim, does not. The divergence is neither dramatic nor overstated; it is presented with the matter-of-fact cruelty familiar to anyone who has lived through such systemic inequities.

When Shoaib takes a job selling water filters, the humiliations arrive quietly and persistently — customers refusing water touched by him, colleagues making tired jokes about Pakistan. None of this is framed as exceptional. It is routine. That is the point. Chandan grapples with a different burden — his own refusal to accept the caste reservation intended for him, choosing instead to compete in the General category in a painful attempt to distance himself from a stigma he never asked for. But the film makes clear that moving beyond caste is rarely a choice available to those born into its lowest rungs.

Just when the weight of their suffering settles on the viewer, a brief scene delivers another jolt: Chandan’s sister, academically capable and eager to study further, is denied a college education because the family must prioritise the boy’s future. Gender discrimination, the film suggests, thrives even in households fractured by other forms of injustice.