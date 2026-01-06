SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi in Paris: The Mythological Action-Adventure Becomes the First Indian Film to Premiere its Teaser at the Iconic Le Grand Rex

Varanasi becomes the first Indian film to premiere its teaser at Paris’ iconic Le Grand Rex.
SS Rajamouli’s epic blends mythology and action with a star-studded cast and IMAX scale.
The global teaser launch signals the film’s ambition ahead of its 2027 release.
Indian cinema has once again stood tall at international forums as SS Rajamouli’s upcoming mythological action-adventure Varanasi premiered its teaser at the world’s largest cinema hall, Le Grand Rex in Paris. The historic moment was marked at 9 pm local time on January 5, 2026, during the Festival de la Bande Annonce. It became the first Indian film to receive such a grand teaser screening at the iconic venue, as the two-minute preview was unveiled before an international audience.
The teaser offered a visually striking glimpse into the much-anticipated film’s world, featuring glowing mystical caves, vast soaring landscapes, lightning cracking over ancient temples, and the silhouette of a massive dragon-like creature. The film blends mythological narrative with action-driven storytelling, as a rugged warrior resembling actor Mahesh Babu is shown engaging in an intense battle sequence.
The film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, stars Mahesh Babu in a multifaceted role, including one as Rudra, an ardent follower of Lord Shiva. The fierce and powerful role of Mandakini is played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while the antagonist Kumbha is portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The music is composed by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. The film is being shot extensively in IMAX format with an estimated budget of over ₹1,300 crore, making it one of the most expensive and ambitious projects in Indian cinema.
The teaser was launched in Paris at an event organized by French distribution company Anna Films, making it a special screening. The event drew attention from both Indian and international film communities, as visuals from the occasion were shared by the official X handle of Le Grand Rex. Introducing the film to global markets at such a prestigious event and venue highlights a strategic move to establish the movie internationally well ahead of its release in 2027.
The teaser was first unveiled earlier at the Globe-Trotter event in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025, generating excitement among fans and trade circles. Anticipation for Varanasi has since grown, extending beyond India to a global audience. The film has been described by international media as featuring a “rugged explorer” battling a formidable enemy to protect the world.
A Tanzanian publication summarized the film as a story inspired by Indiana Jones and classic African adventure films. The movie narrates a high-stakes journey through uncharted terrain, packed with ancient legends, natural dangers, and a powerful mystery that could reshape the fate of the world. This description aligns with the adventurous tone of the teaser, although the filmmakers have not officially revealed detailed plot information.
As per SS Rajamouli and his team, they aim to create a film that resonates with a global audience, supported by an international teaser launch, large-scale production, and a globally recognized cast and crew. The film is tentatively scheduled for release on April 9, 2027.
