SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi in Paris: The Mythological Action-Adventure Becomes the First Indian Film to Premiere its Teaser at the Iconic Le Grand Rex

The teaser was first unveiled earlier at the Globe-Trotter event in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025, generating excitement among fans and trade circles. Anticipation for Varanasi has since grown, extending beyond India to a global audience. The film has been described by international media as featuring a “rugged explorer” battling a formidable enemy to protect the world.

A Tanzanian publication summarized the film as a story inspired by Indiana Jones and classic African adventure films. The movie narrates a high-stakes journey through uncharted terrain, packed with ancient legends, natural dangers, and a powerful mystery that could reshape the fate of the world. This description aligns with the adventurous tone of the teaser, although the filmmakers have not officially revealed detailed plot information.

As per SS Rajamouli and his team, they aim to create a film that resonates with a global audience, supported by an international teaser launch, large-scale production, and a globally recognized cast and crew. The film is tentatively scheduled for release on April 9, 2027.