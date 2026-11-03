Actor Tusshar Kapoor receives Rs 5 crore extortion call allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi aide Hari Boxer; police suspect hoax

JUST WEEKS AFTER the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the open firing at actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, Maharashtra, on October 18, 2026, the dreaded gangster's name has once again returned to the headlines after reports emerged that Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has allegedly received an extortion call from a member of the Bishnoi gang.

As per various media reports, Kapoor received a threat call from an individual claiming to be gangster Hari Boxer, who is an aide to Lawrence Bishnoi. Hari allegedly demanded an extortion amount of Rs 5 crore from the Bollywood actor and threatened his safety. A preliminary investigation has been conducted in the case, with the Mumbai Crime Branch ruling out the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. After receiving the extortion call, Tusshar Kapoor immediately alerted the police about the incident.

Police now suspect that the extortion call was made to take advantage of the fear following the firing incident at Tiger Shroff in Juhu, The Indian Express reported.

See Also: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Allegedly Threatens Aamir Khan After His Third Marriage for Promoting 'Love Jihad’; Says “We Will Not Tolerate Him”

Extortion Call and Threats Made Against Tusshar Kapoor

The threat reportedly involved a man claiming to be Hari Boxer, who allegedly threatened actor Tusshar Kapoor's safety and demanded Rs 5 crore in exchange. After Kapoor informed the local police about the call, they handed the case over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch to look into the matter. Police have claimed that the voice recording was analysed by the Crime Branch's technical team. They further compared Hari Boxer's voice, which was available in their database, with the voice in the phone call made to the Golmaal actor.

Police further noted that the Bishnoi gang has not claimed responsibility for the extortion call made to Kapoor. “In the case of Tusshar Kapoor, no one has claimed responsibility either, which is unlike the usual modus operandi of the gang,” said an officer, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff on October 18, 2026, an audio recording of Anil Pandit, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, was circulated on social media, in which he claimed responsibility for the firing at the actor's vehicle. During the incident, three people, including the actor's driver, were injured.

See Also: Who Opened Fire at Tiger Shroff? Three Gunmen Arrested in Rajasthan as Actor Escapes Assassination Attempt From Bishnoi Gang

Who is Hari Boxer?

As per reports, Hari Boxer had earlier made threatening calls to prominent Bollywood celebrities, including director Rohit Shetty and Dhurandhar actor Ranveer Singh, in February 2026. Hari Chand Jaat, alias Hari Boxer, is from Rajasthan and has been booked on charges of extortion and attempted murder in Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi. Reports suggest that the gangster allegedly operates from the US. He was formerly a boxing coach who later turned to a life of crime and is now associated with Lawrence Bishnoi.

The extortion call to Tusshar Kapoor comes after the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. On November 1, 2026, videos of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan greeting his fans from behind protective bulletproof glass outside his Juhu bungalow went viral. The tension between Bollywood and the Bishnoi gang has been escalating for years. The attackers involved in the firing at Tiger Shroff linked the incident to an old Blackbuck case involving actor Salman Khan. They released a statement claiming, “Whoever in the Mumbai film industry does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan, they will be next. Wait and watch.”

[Rh/VS/RS]

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