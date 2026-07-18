Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Allegedly Threatens Aamir Khan After His Third Marriage for Promoting 'Love Jihad’; Says “We Will Not Tolerate Him”

Key Points:
In a social media post, Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly threatened actor Aamir Khan for promoting Love Jihad.
Khan's third marriage to Gauri Spratt was what allegedly led to the threats against him, as per reports.
Recently, the 3 Idiots have been under scrutiny after he said that he did not Sonam Wangchuk when his film 3 Idiots was being made.
LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG’S target list of Bollywood celebrities is reportedly growing. After Salman Khan, the Bishnoi gang has allegedly threatened actor Aamir Khan, also known as Mr Perfectionist, according to various media reports. The 3 Idiots actor has recently been in the headlines following his third marriage to Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026. As per reports, the Bollywood actor was threatened by the Bishnoi gang in an alleged post on social media.
The 61-year-old actor was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002 and Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. NDTV reported that the threats against Khan were allegedly issued by two people identified as Azroo Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, and an unidentified man named Tyson Bishnoi. The Bishnoi gang, led by 33-year-old Lawrence Bishnoi, has been designated a terrorist organisation by Canada. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.
See Also: Aamir Khan Says 3 Idiots’ Phunsukh Wangdu and Sonam Wangchuk Are Not Related, Says, “I Did Not Know Him”; Internet Calls Him 'Real Life Ghajini'
As per a social media post with unverified sources, Khan's marriage to Spratt is said to be the reason behind the threats directed at Aamir Khan. The post claimed that their marriage promotes "Love Jihad." Written in Hindi, the post read, "I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi group), want to say that people like Aamir Khan are promoting what is being called 'Love Jihad' in our country, which is against our culture."
It further stated, "We will not tolerate this man, and he will soon be made to face the consequences. This is against Sanatan Dharma and against the nation."
Calling the act "disgraceful," the post also directly warned that anyone who promotes interfaith marriages will face consequences. "Those who are encouraging this in the name of stardom will be silenced," the post continued. It further referred to the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 13-year-old girl from Rajasthan and praised the authorities for their swift action.
See Also: Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Hit by Third Shooting in Four Months – Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
The post further added, "This is our first and final warning: Anyone who was even one percent involved in the crime against that innocent girl and manages to escape the law will be punished by us."
This is not the first instance of the notorious Bishnoi gang targeting a Bollywood actor. The gang's long and continuing feud with actor Salman Khan is widely known for its violent nature. The Bishnoi gang has threatened Salman Khan multiple times following the actor's involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. In the case, Khan was accused of hunting two blackbucks, which are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. This marked the beginning of the gang's feud with Salman Khan.
Aamir Khan has also been trending recently for his statement regarding the association between his popular 3 Idiots character, Phunsukh Wangdu, and innovator and engineer Sonam Wangchuk. The actor denied that the film was based on Wangchuk's life, saying, "There is a misconception that 3 Idiots was based on Sonam Wangchuk's life. That is not true. When the film was being written, we had no information about Sonam Wangchuk, and I did not know him personally."
The actor was last seen in the 2025 film Sitaare Zameen Par, the sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par.
[VS]
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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