Tiger Shroff Survives Assassination Attempt, Police Catches the Three Gunman from Rajasthan

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POLICE HAVE ARRESTED the two men and a juvenile, who, on Sunday evening, October 18, 2026, opened fire on the actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu area Mumbai while he was leaving in his car after playing football.
All three were arrested on Monday, October 19, 2026 in Kota, Rajasthan by a joint team of the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Kota City Police, while travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express after receiving inputs from the Mumbai police.
The two accused named Phool Singh and Rehan, belong to Haryana, while the 17-year-old minor is a resident of Bihar.
Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police had registered an attempt to murder case against the three accused. The FIR was initially registered by Juhu Police but has now been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.
The case has been registered under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. as Tiger Shroff was leaving the place after work. His driver, Firdaus, suffered an injury to his left hand, while another bystander was also injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg.
As the fans were greeting the actor at the gate, while departing, two unknown gunmen appeared and fired a total five rounds as recorded in the video by fans. Before anyone could understand, they fled on a motorcycle. Tiger then himself drove the car to take his injured driver to the hospital.
Police suspected that the attackers may have conducted a recce as it was in the routine of the actor to play football for two hours on Sunday. “It appears that the accused may have followed the actor and waited outside the park gate until he arrived,” a police officer said.
Later, a viral audio surfaced on social media, purportedly featuring Anil Pandit, who took the responsibility of the attack and linked himself to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He named another man Harman Sandhu as his ally and they both are associated with the Bishnoi gang. The man further said that he had warned Tiger against working with the actor Salman Khan but he didn’t listen.
“Listen to me carefully, Salman Khan. If you don't apologise to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we won't even leave a dog in your house. We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in mind. Don't think that you are in security and nothing will happen to you,” Anil Pandit said.
Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch,” he said in a different social media post.
Lawrence Bishnoi is a high profile gangster and has been behind the bars since 2015 and currently lodged in a Gujarat jail. Even after this his crime syndicate is flourishing and his gang members are operating not only in India but also in the US and Canada.
He came into limelight after he threatened actor Salman Khan and vowed that unless the actor would not ask for forgiveness from the Bishnoi community because of his alleged killing of blackbucks in 1998 during the shooting of movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai,’ he will kill him.
Members of his gang also took responsibility for the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and congress leader Baba Siddique.
Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which has been investigating the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023, also blamed the “Bishnoi group” for carrying out hit jobs at the behest of the Indian government’s external spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/GS/HP]
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