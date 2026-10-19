Tiger Shroff Survives Assassination Attempt, Police Catches the Three Gunman from Rajasthan

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. as Tiger Shroff was leaving the place after work. His driver, Firdaus, suffered an injury to his left hand, while another bystander was also injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg.

As the fans were greeting the actor at the gate, while departing, two unknown gunmen appeared and fired a total five rounds as recorded in the video by fans. Before anyone could understand, they fled on a motorcycle. Tiger then himself drove the car to take his injured driver to the hospital.

Gunmen Suspected to Have Followed Tiger Shroff Before Shooting

Police suspected that the attackers may have conducted a recce as it was in the routine of the actor to play football for two hours on Sunday. “It appears that the accused may have followed the actor and waited outside the park gate until he arrived,” a police officer said.

Later, a viral audio surfaced on social media, purportedly featuring Anil Pandit, who took the responsibility of the attack and linked himself to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He named another man Harman Sandhu as his ally and they both are associated with the Bishnoi gang. The man further said that he had warned Tiger against working with the actor Salman Khan but he didn’t listen.

“Listen to me carefully, Salman Khan. If you don't apologise to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we won't even leave a dog in your house. We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in mind. Don't think that you are in security and nothing will happen to you,” Anil Pandit said.

Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch,” he said in a different social media post.