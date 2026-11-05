“Saif, don’t do this”: Kareena Kapoor recalls ‘running like a mad, crazy woman’ to find a rickshaw after Saif Ali Khan was stabbed; couple share their frightening experience

Describing the night as a “movie scene”, Kareena recalled screaming at the top of her lungs for a rickshaw while wearing her night T-shirt. The Jab We Met actor shared that she was desperately trying to find a rickshaw and said, “I was literally in my T-shirt that was till here, and running like a mad, crazy woman trying to get a rickshaw while he was bleeding.”

While Kareena recounted the frightening night, Saif tried to lighten the mood by joking about his wife trying to find a rickshaw in a short T-shirt, saying, “The scene would have made quite a video.”

Saif Ali Khan also shared his confusion over people asking where their driver was on the night of the stabbing. “Why not? I mean, he goes home to his family in the evening, so there was no driver,” Saif explained. He further spoke about people who wondered how he managed to get himself to the hospital despite being stabbed. Kareena replied, “He didn't. His son took him to the hospital.” Karan Johar expressed his shock upon learning that their nine-year-old son, Taimur, had accompanied his bleeding father to the hospital.

Kareena Recalls Taimur's Heartbreaking Question to Saif

Kareena recalled seeing Saif in the lift, bleeding from his neck, and their older son, Taimur, asking, “Abba, are you going to die?” The actor further shared that she looked at him in the lift and thought, “Saif, don't do this.” She recalled Saif telling her to take him to the hospital.

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The couple further described the wounds on his neck and back. “They were quite deep and long, like jagged cuts all over here,” Saif explained. He added that the knife used in the attack was not sharp enough. Calling it “the worst knife in the history of knives”, he said, “If it had been a slightly good knife, I would be dead. But it was such a bad knife that it broke.”

Talking about the incident, the Race actor shared that it unfolded within a short period of time. He recalled seeing the intruder standing near his five-year-old son with a knife. He said, “I was outraged that he was standing over my son with a knife. There was a lot of adrenaline.” Following the incident, Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. He was discharged three days later, on January 21, 2025.

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. The couple fell in love while shooting for the 2008 film Tashan. They have two children, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan is also the father of Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

[Rh/VS/RS]

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