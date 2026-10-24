Vijay Deverakonda’s “Ask Me 100 Times” Statement Sparks Debate as Netizens Label the Arjun Reddy Star “Narcissistic”

THE LATEST APPEARANCE of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on Koffee with Karan has gained widespread traction on social media, with netizens sharing their two cents on their relationship. The episode, which aired on October 21, 2026, featured Deverakonda and Mandanna as guests, marking their debut on the Koffee couch as a couple. While the duo attempted to spill more details about their proposal story, many users on the internet have shared mixed reactions.

Several clips from the show have gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with some users even drawing comparisons between Vijay Deverakonda and his popular on-screen character, Arjun Reddy. The criticism began gaining more attention when the couple’s proposal story did not sit well with many users. One of the highlights of the show was when Vijay Deverakonda recalled telling Rashmika to ask him 100 times for marriage.

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While some netizens praised the couple for their appearance, calling them “cute,” others slammed Vijay Deverakonda, with many users calling him a “narcissistic diva.” Suddenly, an appearance on Karan Johar-hosted Koffee with Karan soon turned into a discussion about “hypermasculinity,” “narcissism,” and more.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Marriage Remark Goes Viral

According to reports, the Arjun Reddy actor told Karan Johar that Rashmika had asked him to marry her when they were at an airport. He recalled telling her, “Okay, you ask me 100 times.” The conversation immediately caught Karan Johar’s attention as he turned to Mandanna, who told him that she had been asking Deverakonda to marry her for an entire year.