Vijay Deverakonda’s “Ask Me 100 Times” Statement Sparks Debate as Netizens Label the Arjun Reddy Star “Narcissistic”

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THE LATEST APPEARANCE of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on Koffee with Karan has gained widespread traction on social media, with netizens sharing their two cents on their relationship. The episode, which aired on October 21, 2026, featured Deverakonda and Mandanna as guests, marking their debut on the Koffee couch as a couple. While the duo attempted to spill more details about their proposal story, many users on the internet have shared mixed reactions.
Several clips from the show have gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with some users even drawing comparisons between Vijay Deverakonda and his popular on-screen character, Arjun Reddy. The criticism began gaining more attention when the couple’s proposal story did not sit well with many users. One of the highlights of the show was when Vijay Deverakonda recalled telling Rashmika to ask him 100 times for marriage.
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While some netizens praised the couple for their appearance, calling them “cute,” others slammed Vijay Deverakonda, with many users calling him a “narcissistic diva.” Suddenly, an appearance on Karan Johar-hosted Koffee with Karan soon turned into a discussion about “hypermasculinity,” “narcissism,” and more.
According to reports, the Arjun Reddy actor told Karan Johar that Rashmika had asked him to marry her when they were at an airport. He recalled telling her, “Okay, you ask me 100 times.” The conversation immediately caught Karan Johar’s attention as he turned to Mandanna, who told him that she had been asking Deverakonda to marry her for an entire year.
Later, Vijay Deverakonda explained that he did not want to get married based on a sudden rush of emotion and clarified, “I am not an ass****.” As he continued to explain himself, he added that his understanding of love had certainly changed over the years. He also said that his feelings for Rashmika had deepened. “I need her around because my day feels better. My meals feel better when we are sharing them. I sleep incredibly well when she is with me. Then I realised I want to be married to this woman, I want to be with her,” said Deverakonda.
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While many called the couple’s relationship “deep,” another narrative quickly emerged, with users describing the incident as a “humiliation ritual” on social media.
Clips from the episode have been making the rounds on social media, with the phrase “Rashmika loves Vijay, Vijay also loves Vijay” going viral. The criticism did not end there, as some users even referred to them as the “South Indian version of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.” Ranbir and Alia became a topic of discussion when the latter shared in a video posted by Vogue why she prefers to keep her lipstick shade light, adding that “he (Ranbir) loves the natural colour of my lips.”
While some users asked Mandanna “why,” others criticized Deverakonda, calling him “narcissistic,” a “red flag,” and a “male chad.” Soon after their appearance on the talk show went viral, users started sharing screenshots of Deverakonda’s Instagram profile, where the actor does not follow anyone. He has over 23 million followers on the platform. “Imo he likes the idea of her loving him unconditionally and takes her for granted,” wrote one user on X. Another user took a jibe at the actor, writing, “Ranbir I'm really sorry you’ve officially lost your crown. It's been passed down to Vijay Devarakonda.”
The couple were paired on screen for the first time in 2018 for the film Geetha Govindam and reunited in 2019 for Dear Comrade. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reunited on screen once again for Ranabaali, a 2026 period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. While rumours and speculation about the couple’s relationship had already been circulating, the couple officially tied the knot in February 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
[Rh/VS]
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