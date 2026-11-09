How Ruby Myers, aka Sulochana, an Indian Jewish actress of Baghdadi descent, became ‘sapno ki rani’ during Indian cinema’s silent era

Her debut film was with the Kohinoor Film Company, under the direction of Mohan Bhavnani. However, she later moved to the Imperial Film Company, which made her the highest-paid actress of her time and established her as a successful star of the silent film era. According to the Bombay Jewish Archives, at one point in her career, Sulochana was earning more than the Governor of India. A luxurious lifestyle followed, and with a reported salary of Rs 5,000, she even owned a Chevrolet.

To connect with and relate to Indian audiences, she eventually adopted the name Sulochana. Her most popular films include Cinema Queen (1926), Typist Girl (1926), Balidaan (1927) and Wildcat of Bombay (1927). In Wildcat of Bombay, directed by Mohan Bhavnani, Sulochana played eight characters in the film, including a policeman, a gardener, a street urchin, a European blonde and a pickpocket, among others. Later, in the 1930s, she started her own film production house, named Rubi Pics.

With a flourishing career in films, Sulochana became a star. However, her sparkle eventually began to fade when the Indian film industry transitioned from the silent era to talkies in 1931 with Alam Ara, directed by Ardeshir Irani. The industry now needed actors who were proficient in Hindi, a language Sulochana was not fluent in. However, she never took a step back and continued moving forward. Sulochana learned Hindi and returned to the screen with Madhuri (1932). Several of her silent films were also remade as talkies.

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When Morarji Desai Banned Sulochana’s Jugnu in 1947

One of Sulochana’s most popular films was Jugnu, starring Dilip Kumar, who had just begun his film career, and Noor Jehan. In the film, Sulochana played a supporting character. The film was embroiled in controversy when Jugnu was banned in several provinces. It was labelled “dirty”, “disgusting” and “vulgar” for its portrayal of college romance. The then Home Minister, Morarji Desai, also objected to the film, according to some reports. Following the ban in several provinces, 28 minutes of footage were removed before the film returned to theatres a few months later.

After 1947, Sulochana began appearing in supporting and cameo roles and gradually faded from the list of big names that had once ruled the film industry. Her final film was Khatta Meetha, which was released in 1978, when Sulochana was 71 years old. For her contributions to Indian cinema, Ruby Myers, more popularly known as Sulochana, received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1974. Sulochana passed away in 1983 at the age of 76. She was survived by her adopted daughter, Sarah Myers, who changed her name to Vijaylaxmi Shreshtha after marriage.

Ruby Myers, a Jewish Indian actress who ruled the Indian film industry during the silent era, is remembered as a star whose legacy never faded, even though her name gradually began to disappear from public memory. She was one of the many Anglo-Indian celebrities who contributed to the Indian film industry during its early days.

[Og/VS]

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