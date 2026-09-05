Story of Telugu Industry’s Heartthrob and One of India’s Most In-Demand Actresses, Soundarya, Who Died in a Plane Crash While Seven Months Pregnant

Key Points:
Actress Soundarya was at the peak of career when she died in a tragic plane crash at the age of 32 when she was pregnant.
Soundarya was part of multiple blockbuster hit films across Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam films in her career.
Her most popular role was in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sooryavansham when she played Heera's wife.
DO YOU KNOW that actress Soundarya was one of the beloved heartthrobs of the Indian film industry back in the day? For cinema lovers, Soundarya was known for her strong screen presence and graceful performances and is often deemed one of the greatest actresses in the Telugu film industry. Many knew her from Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham (1999), where she played the role of Radha Singh, protagonist Heera’s wife.
But before she did Sooryavansham, Soundarya had already solidified her place in the Indian film industry. She was an icon, but tragedy struck soon after, when the Indian film industry lost its heartthrob in an aircraft crash on April 17, 2004. There were many speculations surrounding her death, with some calling it mysterious and others alleging that it was not a mere accident. Soundarya was 32 years old and was pregnant with her first child at the time of her death.
See Also: Long Before India Accepted Queers, Bollywood Already Told Their Story: Tale of India’s First Queer Film and How It Was Lost to Time
Before she became known as Soundarya, she was known as Sowmya Sathyanarayana. Born in Mulabagilu, Kolar district, Karnataka, she was the daughter of Kannada film producer-cum-writer K. S. Sathyanarayana and Manjula. The Kannada film industry witnessed Soundarya on the big screen for the first time with the film Baa Nanna Preethisu in 1992, in which she was paired opposite actor Shashi Kumar.
She later went on to star in the Telugu film industry, gaining widespread popularity and making a name for herself. Soundarya worked in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries. In her career spanning more than a decade, she shared the screen with big names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, superstar Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishna, and others. Some of Soundarya’s most popular films include Padayappa (1999), Ammoru (1995), Raja (1999), Hello Brother (1994), and Sooryavansham (1999).
Actress Soundarya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 and was regarded as a strong crowd-puller, especially in the South. She had a brother named Amarnath, who accompanied her during the actress’s final moments. In 2002, she produced and acted in Dweepa, for which she received a National Award for Best Feature Film. Actress Soundarya married G. S. Raghu in 2003. She was at the peak of her career when the dreadful tragedy happened.
On April 17, 2004, Soundarya was travelling to Karimnagar (currently in Telangana) in a Cessna 180 aircraft with her brother Amarnath, BJP worker Ramesh Kadam, and pilot Joy Philips. They were travelling to Karimnagar for a political event when the plane crashed. According to media reports, everyone on board the plane died, and their bodies were charred, making them difficult to identify.
See Also: When Dilip Kumar Married Asma Rehman Despite Being Married to Saira Banu for 16 Years and Called It His Biggest Regret
The death of Soundarya was mourned across the nation. Soundarya was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. Over the years, several conspiracy theorists have described the actress’s untimely death as mysterious. In 2025, Soundarya’s death returned to the headlines after a police complaint was filed in Khammam district, Andhra Pradesh, alleging that someone else was responsible for the Ammoru actress’s untimely death. According to reports, the man alleged that her death was linked to a property dispute involving Telugu actor Mohan Babu.
Her final film before her death was the Kannada film Apthamitra (2004), which was based on the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993). Apthamitra was released after Soundarya’s death and became an industry hit at the time.
From the actress’s peak years until her death, Soundarya remained an acting powerhouse, conquering multiple film industries with her strong screen presence. Even after 22 years, Soundarya has left an everlasting legacy in Indian cinema and continues to amaze viewers with her iconic movies and performances.
Suggested Reading: