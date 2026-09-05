Story of Telugu Industry’s Heartthrob and One of India’s Most In-Demand Actresses, Soundarya, Who Died in a Plane Crash While Seven Months Pregnant

Actress Soundarya joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 and was regarded as a strong crowd-puller, especially in the South. She had a brother named Amarnath, who accompanied her during the actress’s final moments. In 2002, she produced and acted in Dweepa, for which she received a National Award for Best Feature Film. Actress Soundarya married G. S. Raghu in 2003. She was at the peak of her career when the dreadful tragedy happened.

On April 17, 2004, Soundarya was travelling to Karimnagar (currently in Telangana) in a Cessna 180 aircraft with her brother Amarnath, BJP worker Ramesh Kadam, and pilot Joy Philips. They were travelling to Karimnagar for a political event when the plane crashed. According to media reports, everyone on board the plane died, and their bodies were charred, making them difficult to identify.

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The death of Soundarya was mourned across the nation. Soundarya was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. Over the years, several conspiracy theorists have described the actress’s untimely death as mysterious. In 2025, Soundarya’s death returned to the headlines after a police complaint was filed in Khammam district, Andhra Pradesh, alleging that someone else was responsible for the Ammoru actress’s untimely death. According to reports, the man alleged that her death was linked to a property dispute involving Telugu actor Mohan Babu.

Her final film before her death was the Kannada film Apthamitra (2004), which was based on the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993). Apthamitra was released after Soundarya’s death and became an industry hit at the time.

From the actress’s peak years until her death, Soundarya remained an acting powerhouse, conquering multiple film industries with her strong screen presence. Even after 22 years, Soundarya has left an everlasting legacy in Indian cinema and continues to amaze viewers with her iconic movies and performances.

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