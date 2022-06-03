New book sheds light on India's experience with the pandemic and the lessons learned from it

By: Dr Gursharan Singh Kainth

Amritsar based Guru Arjan Dev Institute of Development Studies released its first book of the year 2022 entitled Corona virus: India's Experience. The book is authored by Dr Gursharan Singh Kainth Director General of the institute with assistance from Dr Sukhdeep Singh; Mrs Damapreet kaur and Navdeep Singh and published by Notion press.

The work (updated up to May 31, 2021) is an anthology on Corona virus pandemic with India as a geographical coverage. The book is an attempt to narrate the pandemic, profile best management practices and to present the general public voice as it relates to public satisfaction and perceptions of health services. It also examines the public management response of a democratic government and draws lessons for effective public management in dealing with other grand public management challenges of our times.

According to Dr Pramila Menon, State Mother Child Nutrition Consultant UNICEF find the book to be a vital source of organic innovation which has been enabled by the tireless efforts of various unnamed health professionals, police personnel, district officials, sanitation workers, innovators, and members of the civil society, all of whom are COVID warriors and worthy of our collective appreciation.