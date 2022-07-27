Book Review of 'Sing, Dance and Pray' a fitting testimonial to the life of ISKON founder Srila Prabhupada

In a short span of 12 years from the time he set foot in New York City on September 17, 1965, to his demise on November 14, 1977, in Vridanvan aged 81, A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada had seen ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), colloquially known as the "Hare Krishna Movement" grow into a global confederation of more than 100 temples, ashrams and cultural centers on his mission to introduce the ancient teachings of Vedic India to the world at large.

"He did not arrive in America looking to be a guru. He came, primarily, to share Vedic knowledge through the distribution of his books. He had hoped that someone would listen; he was, in fact, wary of becoming a guru," award-winning author Hindol Sengupta writes in 'Sing, Dance and Pray - The Inspirational Story of Srila Prabhupada' (Penguin/Ananda) that charts the journey of Abhay Charan De from his birth on September 1, 1896, in Calcutta to becoming Swami Bhaktivedanta and then to Srila Prabhupada.

"But he did become a guru - to some of the most unlikely people. From his efforts at building a movement in India - which failed - Srila Prabhupada had drawn the lesson of not depending too much on the Indian community in the West but reaching out instead to Westerners, Americans, the British, French, and Germans, to teach them," Sengupta writes, adding: "In this, he succeeded more effectively than his wildest dreams."

He worked to create a band of disciples and an organization where his followers could think for themselves, and be free to take their own decisions within broad boundaries. "In this, he succeeded only partly as till the very end, he had to keep reminding his disciples that it was up to them to maintain the sanctity of ISKCON, and ensure that it stood for the right values and was able to operate without rifts," the book states.

Till the end, ISKCON needed his guidance in many ways, and through this process, he was able to achieve things that once seemed impossible that were magical - being able to procure land in Mayapur, Bombay, and Vrindavan, being able to build his temples, of the kind that he wanted, in the heartland of Vaishnavas.

"Even though he urged his disciples, again and again, to learn how to work, it was his interventions and handholding at every step - whether it was to win legal battles or ensure that work was completed on time - that finally created the series of pivotal temples for ISKCON," Sengupta writes.