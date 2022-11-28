5 much-awaited book releases in 2023

You Are Not Alone by Cariad Lloyd

You Are Not Alone is written by Cariad Lloyd, famously known for the award-winning podcast, Griefcast. As mentioned in the synopsis, "You Are Not Alone is a road map for all of us: for anybody who has ever felt lost in grief, who wants to help someone in theirs, or who just wants to understand life a little better,"

While the pandemic has left us with a lot to process, this book is a way to understand what we're feeling and how to navigate those feelings.

Release Date: January 19, 2023