Five Books For Your Pride Month Reading List

If you are a fan of cozy BL dramas and strongly believe that food and culture bring people closer, Fake Dates and Mooncakes is definitely your pick. It is a sweet, uplifting romance that follows Dylan Tang, who is an aspiring chef determined to win a culinary competition, not just to save his aunt’s struggling restaurant, but to find the best version of himself in the journey. However, things become complicated when he agrees to fake-date Theo Somers, a wealthy and charming guy who slowly becomes much more than just a customer, and starts meaning much more than he should.

Lee celebrates Chinese culture and traditions while narrating a joyful love story that never once strays from its emotional core.