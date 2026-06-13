Five Books For Your Pride Month Reading List

PRIDE MONTH IS THE PERFECT TIME to celebrate stories that explore and spread love, identity, and belonging in all their beautiful forms. Whether you are part of the LGBTQ+ community, an ally, or simply just searching for your next comforting read of the year, these books offer heartwarming romances, relatable characters, and a strong sense of acceptance for being queer. From fake dating and heartfelt friendships to magical found families and Hollywood glamor, here are five LGBTQ+ books that deserve a place on your TBR shelf.
If you are a fan of cozy BL dramas and strongly believe that food and culture bring people closer, Fake Dates and Mooncakes is definitely your pick. It is a sweet, uplifting romance that follows Dylan Tang, who is an aspiring chef determined to win a culinary competition, not just to save his aunt’s struggling restaurant, but to find the best version of himself in the journey. However, things become complicated when he agrees to fake-date Theo Somers, a wealthy and charming guy who slowly becomes much more than just a customer, and starts meaning much more than he should.
Lee celebrates Chinese culture and traditions while narrating a joyful love story that never once strays from its emotional core.
Dylan and Theo’s romantic journey is also about balancing family expectations with achieving personal dreams, and it feels as warm and comforting as a handmade mooncake.
Set in the quiet yet charming book town of Hay-on-Wye in Wales, Look Up, Handsome follows Quinn Oxford, the owner of a struggling queer bookshop, and Noah Sage, a bestselling romance author who has long abandoned his taste for a life in a small town. When fate brings them together, their relationship slowly evolves from reluctant acquaintances to something much deeper. This novel is a tribute to inclusive spaces and the communities they build. Quinn’s battle to sustain his bookshop in a capitalistic clash highlights the importance of preserving places where people celebrate belonging, acceptance and love.
With its cozy, festive, and close-knit setting, this grumpy-sunshine romance feels like a warm cup of hot cocoa on a snowy winter day.
Linus Baker is a boring, middle-aged, and exhausted worker, who lives a quiet and predictable life with his cat until he is tasked to investigate a mysterious orphanage on a remote island. There, under the care of Arthur Parnassus, reside six fantastic children, who challenge Linus’s perception of everything he once knew about the world with their love and kindness. Even though the book is based on a magical world-building, the journey from prejudice to acceptance is a real eye-opener for us all. Linus and Arthur together teach us important lessons on morals, compassion, diversity, chosen family, and the power of love and support we give to our loved ones.
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While it’s light-hearted and funny, The House in the Cerulean House is a metaphorical masterpiece in fiction that leaves you feeling more hopeful than ever.
This beautiful duology follows Aristotle and Dante, two Mexican-American teenagers, whose unusual friendship gradually blossoms into love. The first book Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe focuses on self-discovery while exploring the emotional and intellectual growth that brings Ari and Dante together despite their philosophical and circumstantial differences. The sequel Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World emphasizes on what happens when they finally find each other and start building a life together. This story is brutally honest in its portrayal of identity, vulnerability, first love, and loss. It captures both the uncertainty of adolescence and the wonders of the youthful psyche.
If you enjoy thoughtful coming-of-age stories and soft, emotional friends-to-lovers romance, this duology is going to stay with you long after the last page.
When legendary Hollywood actress Evelyn Hugo decides to tell her real life story to the world, she chooses an unknown journalist named Monique Grant as the writer. As Evelyn recounts the decades of fame, scandal, glamor, and her curious seven marriages for Monique, who seems to be learning profound life lessons from their conversations. This novel explores queer identity through the lens of old Hollywood, where societal expectations and fear forced people to hide themselves. Evelyn’s story is also about the sacrifices queer people had to make just to survive and to protect their loved ones.
Glamorous, shocking, heartbreaking, and addictive, this novel is emotionally and psychologically rich with unforgettable characters and is one of the most popular novels in recent years.
Whether you want romance, fantasy, coming-of-age fiction, or historical drama, you’ll always find a story that reminds you why queer representation of love, friendship, freedom, and struggles in literature matters.
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