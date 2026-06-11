When Bill Maher Called Out Pride for Ignoring Gay Men and Children's Gender Mutilation

WITH ANOTHER YEAR passing by like a quick breeze, we find ourselves right in the middle of 2026—June, the month of Pride. LGBTQ Pride Month has begun, a tradition that has been observed every year for decades. According to a report by Gallup, LGBTQ representation in America alone reached 9.3% in 2024, and the number has continued to rise over the decades.

LGBTQ community Statistics as of 2025





The rising representation of the LGBTQ community has been further subdivided by Gallup and is based on its 2025 telephonic polls. The survey indicates that 17% of the queer community in the USA identify as gay, while 16% say they identify as lesbian and 12.1% say they are transgender.

Contrary to the current figures, which have seen a significant rise over the years, back in 2022, American television host Bill Maher aired a segment titled "Along the Pride" that was deemed "homophobic and transphobic" by many members of the community.

Maher's take on the rise in the number of people self-identifying as LGBTQ ended with the pun, "If we follow this trajectory, we would all be gay by 2060." Citing a report by The New York Times, Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, recorded the highest percentage at 23%, whereas the Silent Generation, born between 1925 and 1945, stood at 2%.

During the segment, Maher joked about how the 2022 NYC Pride Parade had lacked gay representation. The parade included four grand marshals representing both transgender and lesbian communities but failed to include any representative from the gay community. The grand marshals were Ts Madison, Chase Strangio, Punkie Johnson, and Dominique Morgan.